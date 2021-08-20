The Chip Shortage Strikes Again: Toyota to Cut Output by 40 Percent

Jay Ramey
·3 min read
Photo credit: Toyota
Photo credit: Toyota

  • Toyota will see temporary cuts to its vehicle production in August and September, and expects a 40% drop in global output.

  • The chip shortage has affected numerous automakers, as semiconductor suppliers have struggled to switch back to automaker chips.

  • Several major assembly lines in North America have seen downtime this summer, as automakers have struggled with chip stockpiles.

Late this week Toyota said that it would drastically cut vehicle production in the month of September, citing the current chip shortage. The automaker indicated that global output would see a 40% drop through next month, Nikkei reported earlier this week, and expects a drop in production in North America during this timeframe. The automaker has cited coronavirus infections in Asia for the downtime in addition to the chip shortage, and now plans to produce 500,000 vehicles in September, instead of some 900,000, according to Nikkei.

The automaker has posted a detailed table of planned factory downtimes. Some of the production lines will see a suspension during the entire month of September, including those that build the Century and the Land Cruiser, while others will see stoppages of just a few days in September or a single day as in the case of the Land Cruiser 70, which is still in production and does not require all that many chips.

The automaker's Hamura plant, part of Hino Motors, that produces the High Mobility Vehicle—Toyota's Humvee-style SUV—will merely see a two-day suspension of production in September. The company's Kyoto plant, which is a part of Daihatsu Motor Corporation, will see three days of downtime for its Probox van. The automaker's Gifu Auto Body plant that produces the Coaster mini-bus will see just one day of downtime next month.

However, all plants in North America will see temporary stoppages of at least several days, except for the San Antonio, Texas plant that produces the Tundra and Tacoma pickup trucks.

Toyota is by no means the only manufacturer forced to suspend production for days and weeks due to the global chip shortage, and it has actually avoided some of the more painful stoppages experienced by other automakers over the past year. In the month of July, General Motors had halted production at its Lansing, Michigan plant for several weeks, stretching well into August, with the plant producing the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse. Production halted July 19 and has yet to resume.

Ford plans to halt production at its Kansas City plant that builds the ever-popular F-150, with the automaker planning to idle the line for a week starting August 23.

The chip shortage itself was sparked by the semiconductor suppliers' turn to makers of personal electronics in the months after the pandemic began, with suppliers now struggling to increase output to match demand from a resurgent auto industry. The chip shortage has produced weeks of production downtime for many automakers in the U.S. and overseas for the past year, and is expected to persist into 2022.

Are you planning to buy a car in 2021, or will you wait until sometime in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Mustang Ice White Appearance Package is a Fox-body throwback

    Just in time for the Woodward Dream Cruise and to celebrate the past the Woodward represents, Ford went into its closet and pulled out two Ice White outfits for the 2022 Mustang coupe and 2022 Mustang Mach-E. Officially called the Ice White Appearance Package, they do exactly what it sounds like — slather both models in white paint, badges, leather, and accents. Ford produced just 1,500 Triple Whites, and only for the convertible.

  • Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

    This is a World Record car collection.

  • Late Rush Drummer Neil Peart Classic Car Collection Sells At Auction

    The late drummer had exquisite taste in cars.

  • Sultan Boasts One Of World’s Largest Car Collections

    This car collection is insane.

  • Tesla Is Planning A Model Y With Much More Range: Report

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) makes electric vehicles with some of the longest range in the industry, but even the top range on its best cars isn't enough to persuade everyone to drive on electricity. The Driven has shared documentation from Chinese authorities that show Tesla could be working to make a Model Y with far more range than what's on offer today. The document lists a range of 640km, which is equivalent to almost 400 miles of all-electric range. This would put the Model Y on par with Tesla

  • Forget Supersonic. This Hypersonic Jet Can Fly From NYC to London in Under an Hour.

    The Hermeus jet has a projected top speed of Mach 5.5—or 4,219 mph—making it the fastest reusable jet on the planet.

  • Now, we are all used car salesmen

    If you’re in the market for a used car, good luck. Prices have risen so dramatically over the past year that my beat-down 2004 Toyota Camry, with its dents and chipped paint, could go for more than $6,000. That's far more than it’s worth — and much more than I bought it for.

  • Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

    This is a race we've been waiting to see!

  • Street Takeover Shuts Down New Jersey Turnpike

    Again: these events aren’t put on by real enthusiasts…

  • 2023 Nissan Z Sport and Performance trim breakdown

    The 2023 Nissan Z is shaping up to be a compelling sports car value. Nissan is also streamlining the trims for 2023, narrowing it down to just two: Sport and Performance. No matter which trim you choose, you'll be getting what's important — the 400-horsepower, twin-turbo V6 that's at the heart of the new Z. This is fantastic news, as Toyota saddles the base Supra with a four-cylinder that we found somewhat lacking, and it's still $4,000 more than the base Z (to get the full six cylinders, you'll have to fork over at least $12,000 more).

  • Car buyers pay as chip shortage outlook dims

    Carmakers hoped their chip shortage would end by fall. Now it, and higher prices, may stretch into 2022.

  • Bentley hits two milestones nearly a century apart at the same time

    Bentley's Mulliner division completed two customer cars that couldn't be more different. It finished the first Bacalar, a futuristic-looking roadster related to the Continental GT, and it wrapped up the first Blower continuation car. Each limited to 12 examples, the Bacalar and the Blower are customer-configured special projects that are built largely by hand, so signing off the first examples is a major accomplishment.

  • Why the New Nissan Z Has a Retro Design

    The Z's designer tells Road & Track that when a company loses its way, it looks to its history.

  • 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

    Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car.

  • Toyota Finally Slashes September Production By 40% After Holding Off For Much Of The Chip Shortage Crisis

    Toyota Motor Corp (NASDAQ: TM) was weathering the semiconductor shortage, even as the rest of the automotive industry took deep production cuts. Now it appears the chip crunch and supply chain disruptions have come to haunt the Japanese auto giant as well. Toyota Trims Target: Toyota, the second most valued automaker, is planning to reduce its global production by 40%, the Nikkei reported. The original target of 900,000 vehicles for September has been scaled back to 500,000 units, the report add

  • Ford Teases Its EV Crate Motor Ahead of the SEMA Show

    Ford is jumping into the EV conversion world. Will these electric crate motors help the classic car industry?

  • Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray now rumored with around 650 hp

    In November 2019, back-channel automotive sleuth Bozi Tatarevic scoured GM documents to piece together info on what was thought to be a Corvette hybrid closer to the base model than the rumored 1,000-horsepower hybrid supercar that could be called "Zora." Intel this year is finally beginning to paint a picture that could put us in the ballpark of an identifiable production car potentially called E-Ray. Spy shots from earlier this month uncovered a fleet of Corvettes testing with the only similar hybrid performance car on the market now, the soon-to-be-departed Acura NSX. The camo'ed Corvettes were assumed to hide electric motors, overall output thought to level out around 550 or 600 hp.

  • This Sleek Electric Foiling Yacht Concept Soars Above the Water Like a Flying Boat

    It's midway between a boat, plane and sports car.

  • Why Toyota's Production Cuts Are a Warning Sign for All Auto Stocks

    Auto giant Toyota (NYSE: TM) said on Thursday that it will cut its global production output by 40% in September, because of parts shortages affecting its factories in Japan and elsewhere. This is a big deal, not just because of Toyota's huge global footprint but because Toyota has so far largely avoided production cuts amid a global shortage semiconductors.

  • I took a 19-hour overnight Amtrak train. Here are 10 reasons traveling by train is better than flying.

    An Insider reporter who traveled from New York to Chicago by train loved that he didn't have to wait in a security line and that he got more legroom.