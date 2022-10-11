Chipmaker Rout Spreads to TSMC, Samsung After US Curbs on China

Naoto Hosoda
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chip-related stocks in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan slumped as traders returning from Monday’s holidays reacted to the Biden administration’s move to put fresh curbs on China’s access to US semiconductor technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plunged more than 7%, the most since May 2021, while Samsung Electronics Co. dropped as much as 3.9%. In other key moves, SK Hynix Inc. slid as much as 3.5%, while Tokyo Electron Ltd. lost as much as 5.3%.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index sank 3.5% Monday to close at its lowest level since November 2020. The US announced the export curbs on Friday, adding complications for an industry that has had a disappointing start to the earnings season amid slumping demand, and escalating Sino-American tensions.

The latest restrictions add to a growing list of challenges facing global technology shares that include a hawkish Federal Reserve, tensions across the Taiwan Strait and ongoing supply-chain issues. Chinese state media and officials over the weekend responded to Biden’s move, warning of economic consequences and stirring speculation about potential retaliation.

“The new rules may increase some of the headwinds around China businesses in two areas: restrictions on a broader group of supercomputer chips, and restrictions on multinational capital investment in China,” Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts including Nick Cheng wrote in a note.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Merck Trial Data Show Heart Drug Could Be a Winner

    The company hopes the drug, sotatercept, will help make up for revenue it will lose when the patent on a blockbuster cancer therapeutic expires at the end of this decade.

  • HSBC Looks to Deals and Disposals as Part of Battle Against Breakup

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has spent the past six months fighting calls from its largest shareholder to split up. That isn’t stopping the bank ramping up its own dealmaking program.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Auto

  • Australian fintech firm Airwallex raises $100 million, retains $5.5 billion valuation

    The Melbourne-based company said it secured more funds from existing investors, including Tencent Holdings Ltd, Sequoia Capital China and Lone Pine Capital. Australian industry superannuation fund HostPlus and a North American pension fund also participated in the round, Airwallex said. With the $100 million raised in the Series E extended round, Airwallex's total funding increased to more than $900 million, the company said.

  • New Zealand Accepts Farm-Level Pricing of Agricultural Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand farmers will start to pay a levy on agricultural emissions by 2025 -- a move Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said would be a world first.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe government

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Au

  • Five9 Collapses As Chief Executive Departs To Lead Private Company

    Five9 stock collapsed Monday after the company said Chief Executive Rowan Trollope will step down from his post to lead a privately held firm.

  • Battery Maker Dragonfly Energy To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

    Lithium-ion storage batteries producer Dragonfly Energy Corp completed its business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ: CNTQ) on October 7, 2022. Dragonfly's common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbols DFLI and DFLIW, respectively. The transaction generated committed capital of about $250 million in gross proceeds. Dragonfly intends to use the proceeds to accelerate the market penetration of its existing business and com

  • World Bank to launch new trust fund for emissions reduction grants

    The World Bank said on Monday it is launching a trust fund aimed at pooling public funds to provide grants for projects to reduce carbon emissions, including decommissioning coal-fired power plants. The Scaling Climate Action by Lowering Emissions (SCALE) fund will provide grants to developing countries as they deliver pre-agreed results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, World Bank President David Malpass said in a LinkedIn post. SCALE will be the new umbrella trust fund for the bank's results-based climate finance activities.

  • Markets: Bitcoin price slides, Ether drops with rest of crypto top 10, XRP leads losses

    Bitcoin and Ether fell along with all other top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency barely holding at the support line of US$19,000, a mark it has fluctuated around for much of the past month. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin rises but remains below US$20,000; […]

  • Apple Stock Weighed Down By These Investor Worries

    Apple stock is in a sharp decline as investors evaluate a host of concerns ahead of the consumer electronics giant's next earnings report.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Japan's foreign currency reserves hit 5-year low after record decline while massive yen intervention flops

    The Japanese government spent $20 billion last month to aid the declining yen, but the currency is back where it was before the intervention.

  • Investors in Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) have unfortunately lost 26% over the last year

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • For ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insiders, selling US$19m worth of stock earlier this year was a smart move.

    Even though ServiceNow, Inc. ( NYSE:NOW ) stock gained 6.3% last week, insiders who sold US$19m worth of stock over the...

  • A 2022 Nobel laureate in economics says rapid interest-rate hikes pose a threat to the financial system

    One of the three Nobel economics laureates, Douglas Diamond, said Monday that the rapid rise in interest rates could trigger fears in the financial system.

  • Mike Pompeo: Biden's 'Armageddon' remark on Russian nuclear threat was 'reckless'

    The former secretary of state said it would have been better for the White House to be diplomatic in warning Putin about using nuclear weapons.

  • These Growth Stocks Have Beaten the Market. Why They’ll Keep Gaining.

    Equities have tumbled recently, but growth stocks have finally stopped getting hit the hardest. Subtle shifts in the investing environment are responsible.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • Zelenskyy, Scholz agree on urgent G7 meeting

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have agreed on an urgent G7 meeting after Russia launched a mass missile strike against numerous settlements across Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 10.

  • The Fed Looks Set to Overshoot on Interest Rates. What to Learn From Earnings.

    Earnings season is kicking off now, and it’s an opportunity to see what executives make of prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates.