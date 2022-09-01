Chip Tycoon Vows to Fund Taiwan’s ‘Civilian Army’ Against China

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The founder of Taiwanese chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. outlined plans to fund military training for millions of “civilian warriors” in Taiwan to fight against any potential Chinese invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Robert Tsao, who stepped down as chairman of UMC in 2006, said at a Thursday briefing in Taipei that he will donate NT$1 billion ($32.8 million) to help train 3 million civilian soldiers in collaboration with the military and an additional 300,000 expert marksmen. The funds are part of a NT$3 billion pledge he made in August to aid Taiwan in protecting itself from an increasingly belligerent China.

“Given the Chinese Communist Party’s record of atrocities against its own people and its brutal domination of those like the Uyghurs who are not even Chinese, the CCP’s threats have only ignited among the Taiwanese people a bitter hatred against this threatening enemy, and a shared determination to resist,” Tsao said in a prepared statement.

Wearing a bullet-proof vest throughout the briefing, the 75-year-old also announced he was renouncing his Singaporean passport and reverting back to Taiwanese citizenship, which he had given up in 2011.

“I am back in Taiwan, and I will die in Taiwan. I will not watch the CCP turn Taiwan into another Hong Kong,” he told reporters in Taipei.

Tsao’s move comes at the most fraught time in decades for relations across the Taiwan Strait.

After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei in early August, China launched a series of military and economic countermeasures to signal its displeasure. The People’s Liberation Army conducted drills encircling much of Taiwan and fired missiles directly over the main island in the days following Pelosi’s visit.

While China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and vehemently opposes any implication of independent statehood from other countries, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen views the island as a de facto sovereign nation awaiting broader international recognition.

More than 87% of the Taiwanese public wants the island to remain independently governed outside of the control of Beijing, according to the latest results of a long-running survey of political beliefs released in July by the Election Study Center of National Chengchi University.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Interactive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTON) Ownership Structure is Shifting

    Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) experienced multiple catalyst rallies on its way to erasing over 90% of its market cap from its peak. The latest one occurred on news of a collaboration with Amazon, hoping it would open up a new sales channel. Yet, the optimism was short-lived as the latest earnings number showed the ugly reality of its unsustainable business model.

  • Zoo animals cool off with ice and showers in California

    STORY: These California zoo animals are cooling off with ice cubes and cold showers during what experts are calling a ‘dangerous heatwave’Location: Santa Barbara, California[Trent Barnhart / Animal nutritionist / Santa Barbara Zoo]“Whether it's a little bit of small ice cubes for animals or whether it's a really large ice block, we do need to take into account for the physiology of the animal, the size of the animal, also the number of the animals. We don't want competition over like an ice block. If it's for a group of animals, that's where maybe a bunch of small ice cubes might be more appropriate, instead of providing just one solid ice block for them.”In the lion enclosure, handlers are leaving out joints of meat wrapped in ice They’re also being given ice blocks made with meat flavor to try to keep them cool“They got some ice blocks which are made out of beef bone broth, as well as some diluted goat's milk on it. And by providing that little bit of extra flavor to it, the animals, they might lick it, get a little bit of that extra hydration and cooling that they might not even realize. So we're kind of tricking them into helping them stay cool.”This emu named Banjo enjoyed a 15-minute shower[Kelly Summers / Animal carer / Santa Barbara Zoo]“He loves the dripping action that comes off of his body. He loves the sensation of the coolness. And he loves to preen his own feathers, so he could do this all day.”Animal nutritionist Trent Barnhart is making iced snacks in the 'animal kitchen'[Trent Barnhart / Animal nutritionist / Santa Barbara Zoo]“I’m adding In a little bit of tuna to each bowl, and then we're just going to simply add some water to it, throw it in our deep freezer at about negative thirty degrees, and then in no time we will have ice block treats for our Asian small clawed otters.”Peeta and Gail lead the otter family with their five pupsThe water in their enclosure was replaced with two hundred pounds of ice cubes“The otters absolutely love it. You know, this is a nice, warm day for them. They're always going to be playing in the water. But by providing the extra ice for them, it's a little bit, it's going to be a little bit more cooling refreshing for them. It's also going to be something more novel stimulating for them, both mentally and physically as well. So the ice has multiple benefits for animals.”“People love when I go to the store and say, ‘Hey, I need 200 pounds of ice.’ 'What do you need that for?' 'Oh, it's for the otters.' And everybody loves it. They love to hear about it. They love to hear the stories that we're taking a little bit extra care, providing ice to cool down our animals during this heat wave.”

  • Russia Mulls Buying $70 Billion in Yuan, ‘Friendly’ FX

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering a plan to buy as much as $70 billion in yuan and other “friendly” currencies this year to slow the ruble’s surge, before shifting to a longer-term strategy of selling its holdings of the Chinese currency to fund investment. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He See

  • U.S. must dispel Pelosi's 'negative influence' before climate talks -China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, who earlier this month said the suspension of bilateral climate talks punished the entire world, urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in an interview with the Financial Times, to resume the discussions.

  • U.N. says China’s actions in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity

    China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday.

  • Boeing customer Ryanair says MAX 10 will not be certified by year-end

    LONDON (Reuters) -Boeing appears to have accepted it will not be able to certify its MAX 10 aircraft by a year-end deadline, but it remains possible that U.S. lawmakers could give it more time, major customer Ryanair told Reuters on Tuesday. Asked about the comments by the Irish low-cost carrier, which is currently in talks about a possible large MAX 10 order, Boeing said it remained committed to certifying and delivering the jet. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10, which can hold 230 passengers, otherwise it must meet new cockpit alerting requirements under a 2020 law unless waived by Congress.

  • US chip makers hit by new China export rule

    Nvidia says two of its top computer chips were affected by a new licence requirement for exporting to China.

  • Wu Yibing makes history as first Chinese man to win Grand Slam singles match in 63 years

    Chinese tennis player Wu Yibing made history this week by becoming the first Chinese man to win a singles match at a Grand Slam event in 63 years. Wu, 22, beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, 30, in the opening round of the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Monday.

  • Joseph Schooling: Singapore Olympic star suspended for taking cannabis in Vietnam

    The 27-year-old, Singapore's biggest sporting star, admitted taking the drug in Vietnam in May.

  • China expels ex-national security official from Communist Party

    A senior Chinese official formerly in charge of investigating corruption within the national security ministry has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from public office after being found guilty of corruption himself. China's anti-graft watchdog announced its action against Liu Yanping, 67, on Thursday, the latest senior security official to be punished in the run-up to the party's Congress in October. A former vice minister of public security, Liu is the fourth such office-holder to be removed since 2019.

  • Taiwan vows counter-attack if Chinese forces enter its territory

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan said on Wednesday it would exercise its right to self-defence and counter-attack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory, as Beijing increased military activities near the democratically governed island. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own against the strong objections of the Taipei government, has held military exercises around the island this month in reaction to a visit to Taipei by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies

    Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the anniversary with ceremonies in its strongholds in recent weeks, dominates Lebanon’s politics and plays an instrumental role in spreading Tehran’s influence throughout the Arab world. At home in Lebanon, a significant part of the population opposes its grip on power and accuses it of using the threat of force to prevent change.

  • Groundbreaking advances emerging vehicle battery production

    Kentucky reached another stage in developing an electric vehicle battery sector Tuesday, with groundbreaking for a $2 billion plant by a Japanese company that will create 2,000 full-time jobs. The Envision AESC factory at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules that will power electric vehicles produced by multiple automakers. “The EV batteries will be in vehicles all around the world, and we’re pretty proud they’re going to be made right here in Kentucky,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said at the groundbreaking event with state and local officials.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend Fed sell-off into fourth day

    U.S. stocks tumbled in a turbulent session Wednesday as fears of combative Federal Reserve policy to rein in inflation continued to weigh on sentiment.

  • San Francisco businesses threaten tax strike if homeless people are not removed

    San Francisco business owners are threatening to withhold tax payments unless city officials abandon the woke policies that caused a homeless crisis.

  • Historic European drought reveals previously submerged ancient Roman ruins

    A severe drought and record low water levels along the Lima River in Northwest Spain have caused a previously submerged ancient Roman settlement to reappear.

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

    After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by […]

  • DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense

    Trump has sought to claim attorney-client privilege to block the DOJ from examining documents retrieved in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

  • ‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’

    The host railed against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago search

  • Trump Freaks Out On Truth Social After More Mar-A-Lago Raid Details Are Made Public

    Wednesday saw another tirade on Truth Social, the platform Donald Trump started after getting kicked off Twitter.