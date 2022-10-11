Chipmaker Earnings Estimates Fall at Fastest Pace Since 2008

Subrat Patnaik and Michael Msika
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A string of warnings on semiconductor demand from the likes of Micron Technology Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. is forcing analysts to slash earnings forecasts at the fastest pace since 2008.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Having gone from boom to bust in less than a year, the semiconductor industry is now bracing for a storm that’s expected to hit everyone, from producers of memory chips to semiconductor-equipment makers and manufacturers of computer processors. The benchmark Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen 42% this year, on track for its worst annual performance in 14 years as demand falls off a cliff.

The global personal computer market saw its steepest decline on record in the third quarter, according to Gartner, as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth straight quarter. Ominous signals are also coming out of early chipmaker forecasts as they find themselves saddled with excess inventory: Samsung, Micron and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were the latest to issue warnings.

Profit expectations have fallen 16% in the past three months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and Citigroup Inc. analysts see more pain coming and expect the Philadelphia index to fall further as the crisis gains steam.

“Strap on a helmet –- it will likely get worse,” said Christopher Danely, an analyst at Citigroup who expects NXP Semiconductors NV and Texas Instruments Inc. to both report weakness in bookings. “This is just the beginning of the downturn and every company/every end market will feel it.”

While valuations have taken a beating, they’re still above the lows of previous market cycles, supporting the firm’s view that the stocks have further to fall. The Philadelphia index, known as the SOX, is priced at 13.3 times estimated earnings, versus a low of 11.3 in 2018.

Nvidia Corp., whose chips are a staple of high-end gaming computers, has lost about $544 billion in market value from its November peak. The SOX was down 2% on Tuesday, touching a near two-year low.

“This slowdown is dramatic and pointing towards rapidly deteriorating demand for consumer electronics,” wrote Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Beyond the cyclical downturn, US-China tensions are adding to the industry’s woes. Washington unveiled sweeping curbs on the way chip companies do business with China’s tech industry -- restrictions that could weigh big on companies such as Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

While bad news is all stacked up against the sector, there’s probably one good sign: Typically the stocks bottom out well before an earnings trough, suggesting there’s only a bit more downside left before a 2023 turnaround.

East to West

A turn in the tide is seen starting in Asia first, with Morgan Stanley projecting a return to growth for the industry by the second half of 2023.

“We see Asia stocks emerging from the downturn more rapidly than the US -- as most US stocks have not even guided down yet, though stocks are down meaningfully,” wrote analysts led by Joseph Moore.

Not all investors are optimistic that the chip industry will have such a quick turnaround.

The inflection point probably won’t come until 2024 when inflation cools and appetite for chips recovers, according to Richard Windsor, founder of independent researcher Radio Free Mobile. Even for memory-chip makers that have seen a sharp drop in demand, he said its “impossible to tell” when the bottom will arrive and how sharp that will be.

(Updates to market open.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban Seeks Closer Russia Ties in Hunt for Cheap Food, Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government is working to build closer trade ties with Russia as it looks to import essential items like fuel and wheat before the harsh winter sets in, a top official said.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are Al

  • The silver — or golden — lining in the jobs report

    Buried in the latest September jobs figures published Friday is the remarkable news that pretty much all of the jobs growth during the month came from Generation X and baby boomers. Maybe some employers are discovering that they would rather employ many over 45s than some of those who are younger.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • MarketWatch Moments: How Lehman and the iPhone reshaped financial markets

    On MarketWatch’s 25th anniversary, we are looking at the 25 biggest market events of the past 25 years. The crisis era in markets still reverberates today.

  • Gold Declines as Jittery Investors Seek Haven in Greenback

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended a decline after plunging below $1,700 an ounce last week, as nervous traders sought shelter in the US dollar amid concerns that aggressive monetary tightening by global central banks will lead to a recession.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

  • US Warns Hong Kong on Sanctions After Russian Megayacht Turns Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The US warned Hong Kong that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub, after a megayacht linked to one of Russia’s richest men docked in the city’s harbor. Most Read from BloombergPutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe $50

  • IMF Warns ‘Worst is Yet to Come’ as Steps to Slow Inflation Raise Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of a worsening outlook for the global economy, highlighting that efforts to manage the highest inflation in decades may add to the damage from the war in Ukraine and China’s slowdown.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buy

  • Nvidia Stock Slides, Leading Chipmakers Lower, As Biden's China Export Curbs Bite

    Beaten-down chip stocks were back in the red Tuesday as investor continue to reprice risk in the semiconductor space.

  • Currency Plunge Prompts Hungary to Rethink View on Joining Euro

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary may seek to join the euro’s ERM-2 waiting room this year or next, its finance minister said, as officials scramble to find ways to arrest the plunging currency as it wreaks havoc across the economy.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasurie

  • 3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

    These companies have been hit hard in 2022 but are likely to see significant growth over the long term.

  • IMF cuts Asia's growth forecasts, warns of strong dollar strains

    The International Monetary Fund cut Asia's economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, with rising inflation forcing many central banks to tighten monetary policy even as exports face the brunt of slowing growth in trade partners such as the United States. The downgrade underscores heightening uncertainty over Asia's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as darkening growth prospects for the United States, China and the euro zone economies stoke fear of a global recession.

  • 2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to control surging inflation by increasing interest rates has weighed heavily on growth stocks this year, with investors deciding to dump high-growth companies despite some impressive financial results. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are two such growth stocks that have borne the brunt of the market sell-off. While AMD stock is down nearly 60% in 2022, Fortinet has lost 28% of its value so far.

  • Why Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Were Down on Monday

    Today's video focuses on the semiconductor market and how new export regulations by the United States government could affect companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional UK£5.2k as United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU.) drops to UK£578b

    The recent 5.8% drop in United Utilities Group PLC's ( LON:UU. ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased...

  • Why Tesla's Rivals Are All Falling Monday

    After plunging to new bear-market lows, the stock market didn't look likely to bounce back on Monday morning from a horrible performance last Friday. Declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) seemed likely to be small, but investors still didn't get the signs of a bottom that they've wanted to see for months now. Auto stocks were some of the highest-profile decliners in premarket trading on Monday, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) all seeing sizable losses.

  • Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

    Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. The election was held for all levels of government in both the Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts of the Balkan country, as well as for the joint central institutions. Leading Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik has claimed victory in the election for the post of presidency of the Serb entity.

  • With Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK)) price down 6.5% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$3.3m worth of shares earlier this year.

    Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$3.3m worth of Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK...

  • India cenbank tweaks rules for banks to manage foreign currency exposure

    The Reserve Bank of India tweaked some of its guidelines for banks to manage their foreign currency exposure, in an attempt to reduce the risk of unhedged exposure on the banking system during extreme volatility in forex markets. Banks would be required to assess the unhedged foreign currency exposures of all counterparties to whom they have an exposure in any currency, going ahead, the RBI said in a release on Tuesday. Banks will have to ascertain the foreign currency exposure (FCE) of all entities at least annually, the RBI said, adding the revised rules will be effective from Jan. 1, 2023.

  • Kellogg revolutionized breakfast, now his foundation may help change children's lives

    One of the original American change-makers, Will Keith Kellogg, inventor of ready-to-eat breakfast cereal, established a foundation to help children.