Chipmaker TSMC confirms Taiwan employee tests positive for coronavirus

TAIPEI, March 18 (Reuters) - The world's top contract chipmaker - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd - said on Wednesday an employee at its office in Taiwan had tested positive for coronavirus.

The company, whose clients include tech giants such as Apple and Huawei, said it had tightened disease controls and the incident would not affect company operations.

"This employee is receiving appropriate care at a hospital," TSMC said in a filing to Taiwan stock exchange late on Wednesday. "The Company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training."

TSMC said around 30 people who had close contact with the employee had started 14-day home quarantine and disinfection in office areas had been expanded.

The company's shares fell nearly 3% on Wednesday compared to a 2.3% decline in Taiwan's benchmark index.

Taiwan, which has reported 100 cases of the virus, won global plaudits for its efforts to rein it in. The number of recorded infections has risen fast in the past few days, mostly in people who had been abroad.

