Chipmakers in drought-hit Taiwan order water trucks to prepare for 'the worst'

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmakers are buying water by the truckload for some of their foundries as the island widens restrictions on water supply amid a drought that could exacerbate a chip supply crunch for the global auto industry.

Some auto makers have already been forced to trim production, and Taiwan had received requests for help to bridge the shortage of auto chips from countries including the United States and Germany.

Taiwan, a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, will begin on Thursday to further reduce water supply for factories in central and southern cities where major science parks are located.

Water levels in several reservoirs in the island's central and southern region stand at below 20%, following months of scant rainfall and a rare typhoon-free summer.

"We have planned for the worst," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Tuesday. "We hope companies can reduce water usage by 7% to 11%."

With limited rainfall forecast for the months ahead, Taiwan Water Corporation this week said the island has entered the "toughest moment".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, this week started ordering small amounts of water by the truckload to supply some of its facilities across the island.

"We are making preparations for our future water demand," TSMC told Reuters, describing the move as a "pressure test". The chip giant said it has seen no impact on production. Both Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation and United Microelectronics Corp signed contracts with water trucks and said there was no impact on production.

Vanguard said it has started a drill to truck water to its facilities in the northern city of Hsinchu.

Taiwanese technology companies have long complained about a chronic water shortage, which became more acute after factories expanded production following a Sino-U.S. trade war.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Taraji P. Henson Shares Her Favorite Black-Owned Home Brands to Celebrate Black History Month

    The actress has also highlighted her favorite Black-owned wellness, beauty, art and design, and food and drink companies this month

  • Nissan ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low

    Former Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa told a Japanese court Wednesday he believed the compensation for his predecessor Carlos Ghosn was too low “by international standards,” and so he supported Ghosn’s retirement packages to prevent him from leaving. “Mr. Ghosn had outstanding abilities and achievements,” Saikawa said, testifying in Tokyo District Court in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, a former senior executive at Nissan Motor Co.

  • CanSinoBIO files application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

    CanSinoBIO said the interim analysis of data from its multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after a single dose has been given. But the one-dose vaccine showed its protection rate decline slightly over time; it had a success rate of 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic disease and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after the vaccination.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Led Lower by China Weakness, Rising Rate Fears

    Japanese shares jumped on Monday, as optimism on economic recovery from the pandemic prompted fresh buying in materials, and travel-related stocks.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Better Origin, which turns flies into food for chickens, raises $3M from... Fly Ventures

    Better Origin is a startup that converts waste food into essential nutrients using insects fed to chickens inside a standard shipping container. It’s now raised a $3 million seed round led by Fly Ventures and solar entrepreneur Nick Boyle, while previous investor Metavallon VC is also participating. Better Origin’s product is an “autonomous insect mini-farm.”

  • Basketball: Gasol confirms return to Barca 20 years on

    Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol has announced he is returning to boyhood club Barcelona after nearly two decades in the NBA, three days after denying reports he had signed for the Catalans. "I'm very happy to announce I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barca's basketball team," Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star player, wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday. Gasol, 40, has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • U.K.’s Vaccine Milestone Ignites World-Beating Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A world-leading vaccine campaign is bringing U.K. markets back to life.With one in three adults receiving at least one shot, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just set out a roadmap for lifting lockdown -- giving cross-asset bulls fresh ammo.Among the biggest moves of late: The pound has rallied faster than any other major currency this year. U.K. stocks have been generating outsized gains in dollar terms. Companies have been enjoying a borrowing bonanza that’s looking historic.For many investors who fled in the aftermath of the 2016 Brexit vote, buying Britain looks like a safer bet today.“We refrained from being overweight U.K. equities for many years as it has significantly lagged other regions ever since the Brexit referendum,” said Michael Herzum, head of macro strategies at Union Investment in Frankfurt. He’s now buying the FTSE 250 while selling the Eurostoxx Index.Here’s how the catch-up trade is playing out.Currency SupremacyAs the country delivers one of the fastest immunization programs in the world, the pound is one of the hottest trades in currency markets -- gaining around 2.5% against the dollar this year.Just last week, it breached the $1.40 threshold for the first time since 2018, while surging to the strongest versus the euro since the depths of the pandemic panic last March.The sterling rally may now have fresh legs, as the U.K.-euro area monetary path diverges.“Rates markets are starting to price in a future decoupling between the ECB and the BOE policy outlook, helped by the BOE effectively killing market speculation on negative rates,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole.The yield on benchmark U.K. bonds has also risen faster than European peers and U.S. Treasuries in 2021, as markets price in a strong economic rebound and rising inflation expectations.Another gauge of the business cycle signals more good news. The nation’s yield curve -- as measured by the difference between the rates on five and 30-year debt -- is the steepest since 2018 led by moves in longer maturities.FTSE FansEven U.K. stocks are finding more love these days. For years billions have fled the Brexit-lashed market -- dubbed the least-loved region in the world.Now, negative bets are on the wane, according to this month’s Bank of America Corp. survey. A net 10% of respondents have bearish positioning compared with 34% three months ago.Sentiment is following price. While the FTSE 100 is lagging the Stoxx Europe 600 Index this year, on a dollar basis the index is besting a slew of companion gauges in the region.The rise in the British currency has been driving the outperformance of the more domestically exposed FTSE 250 against the exporters-geared FTSE 100 since the market bottom in March 2020.And there may be more juice left in the rally yet with valuations that are cheaper and dividend yields higher than global peers.Borrowing BonanzaAll this is helping U.K borrowers. At 3.8%, the average yield on sterling junk bonds, an indication of borrowing costs, is hovering near all-time lows.That’s pushing sales of corporate bonds in sterling to the fastest annual start in five years. Supermarket chain Asda Group Ltd. showed market hospitality for U.K. risk this month, pricing the largest-ever corporate bond in the British currency at 2.25 billion pounds ($3.15 billion), as part of its buyout financing.Sterling junk debt offers a yield pick-up of almost 180 basis points after currency-hedging costs are taken into account and have outperformed peers in Europe -- a selling point for investors outside the country.“A Brexit deal and the vaccine success means a lot of investors are starting to revisit,” the U.K. market, said Nicolas Trindade, a portfolio manager at Axa Investment Managers, which manages 758 billion pounds ($1.1 trillion).It’s a different story for investment-grade securities that are more prone to rate risk than their euro counterparts. The longer average duration on sterling corporate debt means it suffers as gilt yields rise -- for investors that’s inflicted the biggest year-to-date loss since 2008.(Updates with U.K. plan for economic reopening in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zipper lane to be implemented on White Plains Avenue for 35th EDSA People Power Anniversary

    To accommodate EDSA-bound motorists, a zipper lane will be implemented tomorrow (Thursday, February 25) along the eastbound direction of the White Plains Avenue in Quezon City in time for the 35th EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary. According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the zipper lane will be opened in front of Camp Aguinaldo Gate 5. To help guide motorists using the counterflow lane, plastic barriers and traffic cones shall be installed along White Plains and at the sidewalk along EDSA in front of the People Power Monument. MMDA announced that a short program will be held at the People Power Monument at 8AM, but no road closure will be made. In coordination with the Philippine National Police and the Quezon City local government, MMDA will deploy traffic marshals to manage traffic flow along White Plains and other areas of concern starting 4AM. Road clearing operations at the areas of concern, including Temple Drive and EDSA Shrine, will be conducted. Further, minimum health protocols set by Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) such as physical distancing, mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield shall be implemented among MMDA personnel. Photos from Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Also read: MMDA to augment personnel for traffic management; PNP-HPG pledges support Newly-appointed MMDA chair bares plans for agency MMDA Chair Abalos wants no flooding in MM

  • Nets use balanced scoring to send Kings to 8th straight loss

    Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

  • Fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick will lie in honor at US Capitol

    Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor Feb. 2 in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • FAA orders immediate inspections of some Boeing 777 engines after United failure

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday it was ordering immediate inspections of Boeing 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines before further flights after an engine failed on a United flight on Saturday. Operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades located at the front of each engine, the FAA said. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday that a cracked fan blade from the United Flight 328 engine that caught fire was consistent with metal fatigue.

  • UTA Signs Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney Ahead of YouTube Channel Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

    McKayla Maroney is evidently impressed with United Talent Agency, having signed in all areas with the representation firm, Variety has learned exclusively. The Olympic gold medalist rose to fame as part of the “fierce five” team of gymnasts to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. When photographed with a hesitant expression after winning […]

  • James Wiseman with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

    James Wiseman (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 02/23/2021

  • Tucker Can’t Seem to Find QAnon: ‘It’s Not Even a Website!’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson mockingly suggested on Tuesday night that there was no evidence the QAnon conspiracy theory exists, claiming his team spent “all day trying to locate” it, learned it isn’t “even a website,” and “could not find it.”QAnon, for those still unaware, is an unhinged and dangerous cult that believes there is a satanic cabal of powerful pedophiliac Democrats and liberals feeding off the lifeblood of young children—and that former President Donald Trump is on a secret mission to take them down.In the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which featured a number of QAnon adherents who felt duty-bound to keep Trump in power, Carlson has repeatedly referenced the conspiracy on his program. While most of the time he’s mentioned QAnon to ridicule mainstream news’ coverage of it, insisting any concern over the cult-like behavior of its followers is overblown, he’s also rallied to the defense of QAnon supporters.“Your mind belongs to you, it’s yours and yours alone,” he said last month while railing against a proposed bill that would bar QAnon conspiracists from holding a federal security clearance.During his Tuesday night broadcast, however, Carlson took his downplaying of the conspiracy to another level. Taking aim at networks such as CNN warning about right-wing disinformation and QAnon causing millions of people to increasingly lose touch with reality, Carlson insisted that mainstream media was actually the biggest purveyor of misinformation.After accusing liberals of believing false narratives about police officers killing unarmed African-Americans, Carlson mockingly said he wanted to know “where the public is getting all this false information,” prompting him to then dismiss QAnon as a nonexistent issue.“We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website,” Carlon snarked. “If it’s out there, we could not find it.”He also invoked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the QAnon-friendly congresswoman recently stripped of her House committee assignments over her violent rhetoric, to make his case that evidence of the conspiracy couldn’t be found.“Then we checked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter feed because we have heard she traffics in disinformation, CNN told us, but nothing there,” he sarcastically declared. “Next we called our many friends in the tight-knit intel community. Could Vladimir Putin be putting this stuff out there? The Proud Boys? Alex Jones?”In the end, according to Carlson, “none of the above” were “spreading disinformation to Americans.” Instead it “was cable news”—an industry Carlson has been a part of for two decades now.“Maybe they are from QAnon,” he sneered in jest, before concluding moments later: “CNN itself has become a disinformation network, more powerful than QAnon and far more destructive.”While Carlson repeatedly downplays the conspiracy theory that has been tied to violence, murders, and an insurrectionist riot aimed at stopping a peaceful transfer of power—and now seemingly acts like evidence of its existence is impossible to find—his own network published a comprehensive explainer on QAnon just two weeks ago.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter opens up about its finances

    The foundation widely seen as a steward of the Black Lives Matter movement says it took in just over $90 million last year, according to a financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now building infrastructure to catch up to the speed of its funding and plans to use its endowment to become known for more than protests after Black Americans die at the hands of police or vigilantes. This marks the first time in the movement’s nearly eight-year history that BLM leaders have revealed a detailed look at their finances.

  • Developer Rick Caruso eyes $40 million for Malibu mansion

    Billionaire developer Rick Caruso, the man behind the Grove and the Americana at Brand, is asking $40 million for his oceanfront home in Malibu.

  • Mac Jones NFL Draft profile: How the Alabama QB would fit with Bears

    Mac Jones might be the most realistic quarterback option for the Bears in the NFL Draft, but is he a good fit?

  • Shailene Woodley has never been to a football game and never watched one before dating 2021 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers

    Shailene Woodley confirmed she's engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers and noted that she never thought she'd marry a man "who threw balls for a living."