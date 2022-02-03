Chipmakers Tumble Amid ‘High Bar’ for Qualcomm’s Earnings

Ryan Vlastelica and Kit Rees
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor stocks fell in U.S premarket trading, with Qualcomm Inc. slumping even after the biggest maker of smartphone chips reported earnings and forecasts that beat estimates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Qualcomm fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency components. Supply woes also hampered its ability to take advantage of booming demand for phones.

“The numbers/guide are both pretty solid and there’s not much to complain about,” wrote Vital Knowledge analysts, who cited recent gains in the stock as a possible factor behind the negative reaction to the report. Such a rally “makes for a high bar.”

Qualcomm shares have surged 46% since the end of October amid positivity over its android business, though recent worries over rising interest rates have hit growth sectors, including semiconductors. The shares had risen for four straight trading days ahead of the earnings report, jumping nearly 17% in that timespan.

Cowen analyst Matthew D Ramsay said that while Qualcomm’s beat and raise was “significant,” the results contained “a couple of nit-picks” with guidance for a below-seasonal June quarter potentially curbing enthusiasm.

Among other semiconductor names, Nvidia Corp. fell 3.3% in premarket trading and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slid 2.2%. Micron Technology Inc fell 2.1% and Intel Corp. declined 0.9%. Qorvo Inc. shares sank 6.7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after its own results and forecast.

(Updates with premarket share moves, adds analyst comments.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Today's call will include prepared remarks by Cristiano Amon and Akash Palkhiwala. Please refer to our SEC filings, including our most recent 10-K, which contain important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

  • Philippine Congress Allows Full Foreign Ownership in Telco, Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Congress approved a bill allowing full foreign ownership of telecommunications and railways services, opening up one of the world’s most restrictive economies. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow

  • Panasonic to Test Production of 4680 Batteries for Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Corp. is renovating a facility in Japan to start testing mass production of a new type of lithium-ion battery that’s championed by Tesla Inc. as the key to unlocking cheaper electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From Face

  • Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Records 14.8% January Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s hedge fund tumbled 14.8% last month as rising inflation and the specter of Federal Reserve rate hikes roiled equity markets, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and

  • China smartphone demand helps lift forecasts for chipmaker Qualcomm

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc posted record first-quarter revenue on Wednesday and beat Wall Street forecasts for the current quarter, boosted by strong growth in the Android business and demand from China's handset makers. The U.S. chips firm forecast second-quarter revenue between $10.2 billion and $11 billion, above analysts' estimates of $9.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company has benefited from the exit of Huawei Technologies from the smartphone market, which has led other Chinese phone brands - including Xiaomi, Honor and Oppo - to turn to Qualcomm for their chip needs.

  • Germany's chancellor says he will not be at Beijing Olympics

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Wednesday that he will not be at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.Scholz told German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday, just two days before the Games are set to begin, that "I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Reuters reported.Germany has not indicated that it is participating in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which allows a nation's athletes to...

  • Glencore Moves Into Lithium Recycling in Deal With Britishvolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will build a new plant to recycle lithium-ion batteries in the U.K. as part of a deal to help Britishvolt Ltd. shore up its supply chain as it races to develop Britain’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery plant.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After

  • New Netflix Doc ‘Downfall’ Investigates Boeing Crashes and Corporate Greed

    See trailer for Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, premiering Feb. 18 on streaming service

  • Verizon plans to turn on about 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said. The new phase comes after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Friday it had agreed that Verizon and AT&T could safely turn on more 5G towers in a deployment that has been disrupted by aircraft safety concerns. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to turn on about another 2,000 in February, the sources said, adding that the total could rise as aviation buffer zones are refined.

  • AMD 'in better shape than many of their counterparts' with supply chains, analyst says

    SIG Senior Equity Analyst Christopher Rolland and Morningstar Technology Equity Strategist Abhinav Davuluri join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings for AMD and Qualcomm, AMD's projected strong 2022 sales outlook, and the outlook for chip stocks and the market.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Among Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is set to shed about $200 billion in market value, in what would be one of the biggest one-day market capitalization wipeouts for any company on record.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s

  • Leak reveals Apple is testing iPhone SE 3 and new iPads in India

    At some point this spring, Apple will announce new hardware. We still are not sure precisely when it will occur, but the signs point to a virtual event in March or April. Traditionally, Apple hosts spring events in March, but it waited until April 20th last year. With Omicron sweeping the planet, 2022 promises to … The post Leak reveals Apple is testing iPhone SE 3 and new iPads in India appeared first on BGR.

  • Qualcomm Easily Beats December-Quarter Goals, Guides Higher

    Wireless-chip maker Qualcomm late Wednesday easily beat Wall Street's expectations for the December quarter. But Qualcomm stock fell in extended trading.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Qualcomm (QCOM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.31% and 2.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Omicron in retreat, but jobs may be a victim of wave: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 3, 2022.

  • T-Mobile Soars After Carrier’s Upbeat 2022 Customer Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. soared as much as 9.5% in extended trading after the company, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, projected 2022 subscriber growth that exceeded most analysts’ expectations.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls ShortSpotify’s Probl

  • Biden officials are trying to stop the Postal Service from spending $11.3 billion on gas-powered trucks, citing pollution and climate change

    Rep. Gerald Connolly called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign over the plan, blasting him for not following Biden's clean energy agenda.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • ‘Building back worse’: Wisconsin’s fight over the production of USPS vehicles

    Political and labor leaders say that unless Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense’s production is done in state, Democrats will be hurt in November’s elections A USPS next-generation delivery vehicle on display in Las Vegas. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Wisconsin residents cheered when Oshkosh Defense, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer, won a large contract to build a new generation of post office delivery vehicles - up to 165,000 – but now Wisconsinites are fuming about the company’s de

  • Mexico plans state lithium company, questions Chinese mine

    Mexico’s president said Wednesday he will create a state-owned company to mine lithium and appeared to suggest he will seek to cancel one of the few existing permits held by a Chinese company. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said in October that he wants to declare lithium a “strategic mineral” and reserve future exploration and mining to the government. It hadn't been clear if he would rely on private companies to do the work, which Mexico has no experience in.