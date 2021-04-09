ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NAS:IMOS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $35.265 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is shown in the chart below.


Because ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.97% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.59, which which ranks worse than 72% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is fair. This is the debt and cash of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $726.4 million and earnings of $2.068 a share. Its operating margin is 14.91%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 68% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES's return on invested capital is 10.10, and its cost of capital is 6.63. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is shown below:

In summary, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NAS:IMOS, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

