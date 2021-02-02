Chipotle: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $191 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport Beach, California-based company said it had net income of $6.69. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $3.48 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.70 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $355.8 million, or $12.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.98 billion.

Chipotle shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $1,523.05, a rise of 76% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG

