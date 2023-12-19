Chipotle-bowl-thrower beware, Ohio businesses not taking disrespect of workers this holiday

Santa will see how you treat service workers

He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, and he’s going to look at how you treat service workers around the holidays to see if you’re naughty or nice.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but as bustling crowds fill restaurants and shops, many folks lose their holiday spirit when waiting in long lines and take out their frustration on service workers.

At Service!, a relief organization for hospitality workers, we’d like to remind everyone to remain civil this holiday season as the U.S. is in the midst of a historic workforce shortage. As restaurant owners, we’re tired of this treatment and won’t stand to see it happen to our employees (we see you, Chipotle-bowl-thrower).

If you’re not sure how to act, remember these two rules: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

That will guarantee you stay on Santa’s nice list and keep service worker spirits bright.Sang Lakhani, Letha Pugh, and Matthew Haeggans, co-founders of Service!

Housing not just about shelter

As the holiday season draws closer, it is hard for me to acknowledge the many families in our community who will spend Christmas in shelters or hotels due to the critical shortage of affordable housing in Columbus.

This situation reflects a growing crisis that demands our immediate attention.

The lack of affordable housing options has placed a huge burden on families, forcing them into temporary housing, doubling up with friends and family, and uncertain living conditions during a time meant for warmth, joy, and togetherness.

Every family deserves a stable and safe place to call home, especially during the holiday season. It is a time when our community should come together to support those facing housing insecurity.

It does bring me some joy to still see the many community partners rallying together to provide basic needs, toys, and even food to these families. I push for our local leaders and policymakers to prioritize initiatives that address the pressing need for affordable housing in Columbus.

Investing in affordable housing programs and implementing policies to create more accessible housing options must be a priority.

It's not just about providing shelter; it's about restoring dignity and hope for our fellow community members. Let's work together to ensure that no family has to spend another holiday without the comfort and security of a home.

Eboney Eldridge-Adoglo, Columbus

Tax abatements for the unhoused

As I celebrate the holidays, I hope our mayor and city council are as concerned about the Columbus unhoused as they are about giving tax abatements to those who build the new apartments in Columbus. I have my doubts because the unhoused don’t make campaign contributions.

Michael Oser, Columbus

Ohio lawmakers shouldn't get away with hurting kids

It was just last month when Republicans were telling us that Issue 1 would harm children. We knew they weren’t being honest about their concern for young Ohioans, and we passed Issue 1.

This month, state lawmakers passed a cruel bill that makes it nearly impossible for transgender Ohioans to get the health care they need.

Republicans told us that the bill was needed to protect kids.

This month, they are showing us that their supposed “concern for kids” has been a lie. Big Tobacco is targeting young people. They are pushing flavored tobacco products to our kids.

Some Ohio cities have seen this happening and have passed laws banning the sale of flavored tobacco products. Republican lickspittles in Columbus passed a bill that forbade communities from passing such laws. Gov. Mike DeWine rightly vetoed that law but the Ohio House, loyal only to their tobacco company bosses, overrode that veto. Republicans told us that they are concerned about kids.

They tell us that they are advocates of local control. They’ve tossed both principles overboard in hopes for a big payday from Big Tobacco. Don’t let them get away with it.

Rick Bohan, Akron

