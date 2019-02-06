Chipotle (CMG) Sizzles in Q4, Plus FEYE & FTNT

New Q4 earnings results have hit the tape this afternoon after the closing trading bell, with Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, FireEye FEYE and Fortinet FTNT among them. Overall results seem very much what we’ve come to expect this earnings season, including bottom-line beats but sometimes lower guidance bringing out stock sellers in the late market.



Chipotle performed very strongly on its bottom line, with $1.72 per share well beyond the expected $1.38, with $1.23 billion solidly above the $1.20 billion in the Zacks consensus. Although earnings beats are nothing new for the company — each of the past 4 quarters were beats, at an average of +12.8% — but this quarter was even more impressive.



Comps were particularly impressive at 6.1% year over year; expectations had been for roughly 4.5% growth. Digital orders rose 65.6% in the quarter, and now account for 12.9% of overall sales. Transaction growth in the quarter ratcheted up 2%. As a result, shares are trading up 10% in today’s after-market. For more on CMG’s earnings, click here.



FireEye’s Q4 was not quite so successful, however: though 6 cents per share beat estimates by a penny on $218 million in sales which topped the $216.5 million we had expected, Q1 revenue and earnings guidance was disappointing. After gains of roughly 20% year to date, late trading Wednesday is selling this news, down 7.5% from the closing bell. For more on FEYE’s earnings, click here.



Fellow growth cybersecurity firm Fortinet had a much better time of it for its Q4 results, bringing 59 cents per share on $507 million in sales in comparison to the 51 cents and $495.5 million expected. Earnings represent 22% growth year over year, with Revenues +20%. Fortinet has beaten earnings estimates every quarter going back to Q2 2015. Shares are up 2.4% in late trading.

