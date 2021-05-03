Chipotle IQ game is back for Cinco de Mayo with 250,000 buy-one-get-one free coupon codes

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Chipotle Mexican Grill has brought back its popular trivia game for Cinco de Mayo and 250,000 buy-one-get-one free coupon codes are up for grabs.

The five-day contest kicked off Monday at www.chipotleiq.com and continues through 11:59 p.m. PT May 7. There will be 50,000 prizes given out each day to the first people who answer all 10 questions correctly.

Winners get a coupon code for a free regular menu entree worth up to $8 with the purchase of a regular-price entree. The codes expire seven days after receipt and can be used on burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and quesadillas.

Chipotle teacher appreciation 2021?: McDonald's, Taco Bell, Sonic among restaurants offering freebies, deals on Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday

Chipotle 'healthcare heroes': How nurses, health care workers can sign up for free burritos

One question that appears to be tripping people up is what was Chipotle's float in the Rose Parade. According to Google Trends, this was a rising query Monday.

Chipotle first launched the game in August 2020, and 250,000 prizes were all given out less than four hours after the site went live.

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chiptole is bringing back its Chipotle IQ trivia game.
To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Chiptole is bringing back its Chipotle IQ trivia game.

There’s also a second way to win a prize from Chipotle. On Cinco de Mayo (Wednesday), Chipotle will give away five $500 Chipotle gift cards on its Instagram page for the last five fans to comment “last” on Chipotle’s Cinco de Mayo post before 5:55 p.m. ET.

Chipotle also is giving away 250,000 free burritos for nurses and health care workers who register while supplies last. Learn more here.

This story will be updated with more Cinco de Mayo deals. Check back soon.

Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Free McFlurry: Try McDonald’s new Caramel Brownie McFlurry for free May 4 with app deal

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle Cinco de Mayo 2021 deal: Buy-one-get-one free burritos, more

Recommended Stories

  • Chipotle Is Giving Out Free Food This Week When You Play Their Trivia Game

    Winner, winner Chipotle dinner!

  • Amazon has a stunning 4K Roku TV with 2,000 5-star reviews for $360

    With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, it might seem silly to buy a new TV right now from Amazon instead of waiting until next month when Prime Day begins. That's certainly logic indeed, but not everyone wants to wait that long to pick up a new television. On top of that, there are some seriously impressive deals right now on smart TVs — and we're not talking about just any smart TVs. Amazon is offering discounts today on Roku TVs and Fire TV Edition televisions. That means you get the best available streaming media platform built right into your television so you don't need to buy a separate set-top box or dongle! Head over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa on sale for just $359.99. That's a nice big $70 discount off the purchase price of this stunning smart TV! We could spend hours telling you how impressive this sleek Hisense Roku TV is, but there's one number that likely does a better job than we ever could: 2,000. Are you wondering what the significance of that number is? We're glad you asked: this awesome Roku TV has a whopping 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. If that doesn't paint a perfect picture of what kind of value you're getting out of this deal, nothing will. The only problem with this deal is that it's definitely a sell-out risk now that we've let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up and grab one while you still can. Or, if you prefer Amazon's Fire TV interface as opposed to Roku, there's another fantastic bargain that gets you an Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV for just $339.99. That's an 11% discount on a best-selling model with 9,200 5-star ratings at Amazon! Whether you prefer the Roku streaming media platform or Amazon's Fire TV software and interface, you have a fantastic option for either one. Check out more info about each model below. Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa This popular Hisense 4K TV features exclusive technologies that allow it to amplify color, contrast, and brightness. Get ultra-bright 4K detail as well as the beloved Roku TV streaming media platform to take your viewing experience to the next level TV dimensions are as follows: Without stand – 43.9" W x 25.5" H x 3.2" D // With stand – 43.9" W x 27.9" H x 8.9" D // Screen size – 49.5” diagonal // Brightness rating – 300 nits The easy-to-use Roku TV remote app lets you control your TV with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This model also supports Alexa voice controls, allowing you to turn the power on and off, switch channels, and more with only your voice Included inputs and outputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, 1 Ethernet, 1 RF antenna, 1 RCA composite input with Audio, 1 digital audio output, 1 optical Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV Insignia's Fire TV Edition smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa, allowing you to watch live TV, launch apps, search, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more with your voice Provides access to more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV show episodes thanks to the Fire TV platform, which supports thousands of channels and apps Fire TV Edition televisions can integrate live over-the-air TV along with streaming TV channels and apps, all on a single home screen Supports HDR movies and TV shows

  • Eyeing big 2021, host Browns add speed, versatility in draft

    For decades, the NFL draft was the Super Bowl for Browns fans, a few fleeting days of optimism before the season arrived, before quarterbacks got sacked, losses stacked up and coaching staffs and front offices were fired. It's a whole new ballgame in Cleveland, where competency has replaced chaos and the Super Bowl is no longer a football fantasy — and maybe a destination. Riding the momentum from their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years last season and a successful run through free agency this winter, the Browns added more defensive speed, versatility and depth in this year's draft.

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines Just Opened A Food Truck At Magnolia That Sells Mini Pies

    Those pies? They're fried.

  • Deviled Egg as Healthy Snack | Deviled Egg Recipes

    Deviled eggs are often prepared and packed in a cooler for al fresco meals, but people tend to forget that you don’t have to wait for an event to whip some up. They’re so easy to make and so deli...

  • Stunning Sandals You Can Get on Amazon

    The Spring 2021 shows offered plenty of flat options: We saw sporty sandals at Longchamp and Anna Sui, and puffed-up thong sandals at Tom Ford and Ambush, to name just a few. The sandals below took inspiration from the runway trends, but are (mostly) affordable enough that you can hit "add to cart" next time you're on Amazon without blinking. Flaunt a bright pedicure with a toe ring rubber strappy sandal.

  • FYI Philly is celebrating Cinco De Mayo and Much More!

    This episode of FYI Philly, we're celebrating Cinco de Mayo with authentic Mexican food. Plus new craft breweries and cafes. And a must-see cookie creation lab!

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Check out these compelling companies specializing in cloud-based data management, optical technology, and radio-frequency identification.

  • Chiefs use modest number of draft picks to address big holes

    The Kansas City Chiefs had precious few holes to fill after reaching their second consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs traded their first-round choice in a package that landed two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from Baltimore, leaving them with just two second-round picks, a fourth-rounder and three more in the fifth and sixth.

  • Bottoms up! Amazon just slashed the prices of Simple Modern water and wine bottles—but only 'til midnight

    A sleek, environmentally friendly way to have your favorite drinks on the go.

  • I own an Asian food company. Here's why we won't use the word 'authentic'

    We made the decision to never use the word “authentic” in relation to our work, as the term has become a burden that chefs of color must bear.

  • Flights from DFW Airport to Europe are back, but many travelers need a COVID vaccine

    Fort Worth-based American Airlines plans to resume flights to Greece, Israel and maybe the United Kingdom this summer.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Some side jobs pay so well that you might consider leaving your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. Find out which ones are moneymakers.

  • A Taco Bell competitor debuts their own version of the beloved Mexican Pizza

    Do you miss the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell? Judging by the emails I get from readers, I think a lot of you are still mourning the loss, deeply. Well, I now can inform you that Del Taco’s got its own version now, called a Crunchtada. It’s not 100% the same—it’s more of a tostada than the Mexican Pizza was (if you remember, that was a double decker concoction that was pre-sliced for you)—but might hit the same notes for you.

  • When Will You Get Your Tax Refund? Here’s When To Expect That Check

    You might be looking forward to your tax refund, but you don’t have to wait in the dark. Learn how to track the status of your refund and expedite the process.

  • Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday in honor of the ‘Taco Moon.’ What to know

    Free taco Tuesday!

  • Wrap Me in Cabbage Leaves

    When one dish has the power to connect two indelible moments.

  • 7-Eleven franchisees say a 'dire' labor shortage is threatening their ability to keep stores open overnight

    A letter from the owners of over 7,000 locations is asking 7-Eleven to reconsider its mandate on 24/7 reopening, currently set for May 24.

  • Birthday Gifts for Mom That She'll Treasure For Years

    Celebrate Mom with an extra-special present.

  • Sober living for everyone is rising in popularity as Chrissy Teigen, more ditch drinking

    At the start of the pandemic, a grip on a wine glass felt like a grip on life. But recent evidence conveys sobriety is far from getting a last call.