Chipotle Launches New Egift Card Program To Support Healthcare Heroes

Chipotle will match 10% of the limited edition egift card purchases and donate to Direct Relief

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a new egift card program that will support healthcare workers on the frontlines. The brand will be matching 10% of special egift card purchases and donating to Direct Relief, an organization working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to healthcare workers in the U.S. and around the world.

Fans can learn more and purchase a Healthcare Heroes egift card through May 31 by visiting: https://www.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes

"We wanted to create an easy way for our fans to come together and support our healthcare heroes," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Proceeds from the gift cards will help Direct Relief's efforts to provide brave medical workers with the supplies they need to help save lives."

Last week, Chipotle announced it is giving away 100,000 burritos to healthcare heroes working at various hospitals and medical offices across the country. Through April 10, Chipotle, alongside DoorDash, the leading logistics platform, will continue to deliver the burrito orders in honor of World Health Worker Week.

Chipotle is offering free delivery on any order $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through April 30 to increase access to real food for customers nationwide. The brand's Delivery Kitchens, which are comprised of dedicated ingredient stations operated by special teams, will continue to prepare digital orders with care. Chipotle is taking additional precautions to help ensure customer safety during this time including: a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders, in-app delivery tracker providing step-by-step real-time updates as food travels from the restaurant to its destination, and a place for special instructions so guests can request a contactless delivery when ordering digitally.

