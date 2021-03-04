Chipotle is launching a makeup collection inspired by ingredients like guacamole, salsa
Chipotle is hoping you want to spice up your look.
The restaurant chain announced it is partnering with cosmetics company e.l.f. featuring vegan and cruelty-free makeup.
Products include a 12-color eyeshadow palette inspired by Chipotle ingredients such as rice, guacamole and salsa. The $16 palette also includes an offer for a free order of chips and salsa from a Chipotle restaurant.
Other products include a Make-It-Hot lip gloss for $8 and a $10 Extra Guac Face Sponge Set. There's also an $18 makeup bag resembling a Chipotle brown paper bag.
"We're always looking for opportunities to lead culture and make authentic connections with Gen-Z alongside brands that share similar values," said Tressie Lieberman, vice president of digital marketing and off-premise at Chipotle, in a statement.
Along with the makeup line, Chipotle is launching a new limited menu option called the "Eyes. Chips. Face. Bowl," a vegan entrée available starting Mar. 10 on Chipotle's website and the Chipotle app.
Stop spam: How to halt junk text messages
Paramount+: Streaming service launches Mar. 4 starting at $5.99 with ads
Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle is launching its own makeup line with help from e.l.f.