Chipotle listed as potential project as part of commercial growth in Richmond Hill

Homes are still being constructed on Loblolly Lane in the Heartwood development in Richmond Hill.

Before Richmond Hill became the receiver of transplants from Savannah seeking a different lifestyle, it was an agricultural enclave known by the moniker Ways Station and the place where auto magnate and industrialist Henry Ford wintered.

But a population boom has made Bryan County the fastest growing in Georgia and thrust its largest city into the spotlight. Residents are drawn to the town due to its proximity to the beach and its highly rated education system. According to the Census data, Bryan County's population grew by 48% in the decade between 2010 and 2020; Richmond Hill's by more than 79%.

The Census estimates Richmond Hill’s population to be just over 18,000.

Newcomers moving to the area because of the Lowcountry lifestyle or to work at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America will cause the population to skyrocket even more. The Heartwood at Richmond Hill development will double the size of the city ― estimated to hover just under 18,000 at the moment ― upon completion.

Mayor Russ Carpenter said it is an exciting time to be in government and he would not want to be in a position where “we're not growing.”

With the rapid change of pace quickening even more, here's a check in on where the city is headed:

A rendering of the Town Centre shows a picturesque setting of folks in the community coming together.

A downtown is coming ... eventually

It’s official. Richmond Hill is getting a downtown.

According to Carpenter, Carrington Town Centre, as it’s called, is a go. The space will be a gathering place for residents to shop, relax and commune together. The area will feature commercial, residential and a senior center. No timetable has been given as to when the downtown area will be complete.

“Richmond Hill has a unique opportunity,” said resident Kevin Long. “You can build your downtown area much like Bluffton. It is a wonderful example of what a walkable, downtown area could be like.”

The project initially came about years ago when city council members shared their vision for a place to bring the community together and in 2015, they purchased a 51-acre lot on Town Center Drive for a little more than $1 million.

“We want something at Town Centre to draw the public,” said Carpenter. “It’s coming, just not as quickly as we hoped. It's been a long time coming. So, it’s very exciting.”

Land is being cleared for Camelia Row in Richmond Hill.

More roofs on the horizon

The construction of a 290-home subdivision is underway behind the post office on Ford Avenue, and clearing and grading has begun for the 114-home Camellia Row subdivision just off Ford Avenue.

Construction has been approved for 32 apartments for Sterling Commons North and 24 for Sterling Commons South off Harris Trail Road. Clearing and grubbing work has begun for Buttonwood, which will consist of 15 single family lots on Timber Trail.

Food and shopping wish-list

Zaxby’s and Chipotle’s are listed as “potential projects”. Both are under city review.

Residents still have Chick-Fil-A on their wish list but Carpenter said the chicken giant has “demanding standards” due to its their popularity. Still, he will not rule them out entirely, saying things could change in the future.

“We've talked to some of their real estate people and are still in conversation with them but there is nothing at this time that we can report,” said Carpenter. “Every town wants a Chick-Fil-A. I think their popularity gives them the luxury of deciding where they go. We have the demographics and the amount of people. I think it's just a matter of time.”

Additional possibilities include Honey Bee Auto Sales and Vee’s Auto Repair. Residents continue to ask for a Target but Carpenter pushed back on the idea, saying he wants to protect small businesses and the city is limited on commercial space to house the popular retailer.

“Like every other small town, you have to strike a balance,” said Carpenter. “Those big box stores can easily shut your small businesses that have been here for years and that are family run. We have a Walmart five miles down the road from Richmond Hill, so as far as big box retailers, that may happen one day, but it’s likely going to be off I-95 at exit 82. There's not a lot of places where I could see them coming.”

A foundation is ready for a new home to be constructed on Loblolly Lane at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

Ready for growth

The city’s "infrastructure before development" policy has allowed Richmond Hill to stay one step ahead of the influx of newcomers. The city is working alongside the county to widen Belfast Keller Road, a byway that is crucial to provide connectivity to one of the town’s key arteries in Harris Trail Road.

“I'm proud that we've been able to manage growth as much as possible,” said Carpenter. “Some might disagree that we've managed growth well, because we do have traffic problems just like any growing city, but I think without things like the widening of 144 and opening of exit 82 and I-95, I think without those, they would have been a whole lot worse.”

Carpenter also pointed to Hyundai Mobis and the Heartwood development, saying it will change the fabric of the community in a good way.

“The homes that are coming out are quality homes,” said Carpenter. “The planning and zoning department has met our vision of where things are going, and we're trying to control traffic and alleviate traffic issues as much as possible. Hyundai Mobis will bring jobs for Richmond Hill residents. Many people live here but they work somewhere else. We would like more people to be able to live, work and play in Richmond Hill. Hyundai Mobis and the other businesses that are coming there are helping make that possible.”

