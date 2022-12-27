Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,398 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.02% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 7.54% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.81, up 57.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.30 per share and revenue of $8.69 billion, which would represent changes of +31% and +15.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.76, so we one might conclude that Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

