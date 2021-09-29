Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd., an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2021 and year-to-date through August 17, 2021, the Company’s NAV per share, including dividends, increased by 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively, and the Company’s share price increased by 4.7% and 2.0%, respectively, compared with the S&P 500 which returned 15.2% and 19.5% over the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

"Chipotle’s track record of superb performance has continued in 2021, driven by ongoing strength in digital sales and a recovery of in-store ordering. Digital gains achieved during the pandemic have proven resilient, with digital sales growing 11% in Q2 compared with the prior year, highlighting the limited overlap with in-person occasions. The company has now recovered about 70% of its pre-pandemic in-restaurant sales volumes, with the opportunity to drive these sales meaningfully higher once more schools and workplaces reopen after Labor Day. Near-term performance is accelerating, with management forecasting same-store sales growth from 2019 levels in the low- to mid-20% range in Q3, up from 18% growth last quarter. In May, Chipotle announced that they would increase hourly wages to a national average of $15 by the end of June, and advertised a path for a new employee to earn an annual income of $100,000 in as little as three and a half years. This resonated extremely well with existing and prospective employees, with staffi ng levels now above 2019 levels following some previously pronounced labor shortages that limited sales. Chipotle increased menu prices by 3.5% and 4.0% to cover the wage increase, and has not seen any customer resistance, demonstrating the signifi cant pricing power enabled by Chipotle’s brand strength and attractive customer value proposition. During the second quarter, Chipotle exceeded its 2015 peak average restaurant sales of $2.5 million, a signifi cant milestone in the company’s transformation under the current management team. Management is confi dent in the growth strategies that will take Chipotle to the next leg of its journey – $3 million in average restaurant sales. Key levers to achieve this objective over the next several years include: (1) disciplined menu innovation, with smoked brisket to come following the successful launch of the quesadilla, (2) data utilization from the company’s 23-million-member loyalty program, (3) throughput improvements as employees and customers reacclimate to in-person ordering, and (4) the expansion of the Chipotlane digital drive-thru format to a higher percentage of the store base. Longer-term, management sees the opportunity to drive average unit volumes substantially above $3 million while also more than doubling the store base to 6,000 restaurants."

