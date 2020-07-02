Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,056.45, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 1.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 99.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.29 billion, down 9.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $5.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -37.22% and +1.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.75% higher. CMG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CMG has a Forward P/E ratio of 121.09 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.23.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 8.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

  • Oklahoma becomes latest red state to approve Obamacare's Medicaid expansion at the ballot box
    Yahoo News

    Oklahoma becomes latest red state to approve Obamacare's Medicaid expansion at the ballot box

    Voters in Oklahoma narrowly approved an expansion of Medicaid on Tuesday night, making it the latest conservative-leaning state to approve of the Obamacare provision at the ballot box. The measure bypasses the Republican-controlled Legislature and governor's mansion to enshrine insurance coverage for low-income Oklahomans via the Affordable Care Act (ACA, or Obamacare) in the state's constitution. “In the middle of a pandemic, Oklahomans stepped up and delivered lifesaving care for nearly 200,000 of our neighbors, took action to keep our rural hospitals open, and brought our tax dollars home to protect jobs and boost our local economy,” Yes on 802 campaign manager Amber England said in a statement after the victory.

  • After a Black protester is killed in Omaha, witnesses claim a rushed investigation ignored signs of the shooter's allegedly racist past
    Yahoo News

    After a Black protester is killed in Omaha, witnesses claim a rushed investigation ignored signs of the shooter's allegedly racist past

    More than 300 people have been arrested in Omaha since Friday, May 29, when the city of less than 500,000 was swept up in the tidal wave of protests against police brutality and systemic racism that had erupted in Minneapolis after the brutal killing by police of an unarmed Black man named George Floyd. Jake Gardner, the white bar owner who shot and killed James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black protester, on the second night of unrest in Omaha — Saturday, May 30 — wasn't one of them. Within just 36 hours of the shooting, Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine announced that criminal charges would not be filed, finding that Gardner — a 38-year-old ex-Marine with an expired concealed carry permit — had shot Scurlock in self-defense.

  • US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela
    Associated Press

    US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela

    U.S. federal prosecutors are seeking to seize four tankers sailing toward Venezuela with gasoline supplied by Iran, the latest attempt to disrupt ever-closer trade ties between the two heavily sanctioned anti-American allies. The civil-forfeiture complaint filed late Wednesday in the District of Columbia federal court alleges that the sale was arranged by a businessman, Mahmoud Madanipour, with ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. “The profits from these activities support the IRGC's full range of nefarious activities, including the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, support for terrorism, and a variety of human rights abuses, at home and abroad,” prosecutor Zia Faruqui alleges in the complaint.

  • Fox’s Neil Cavuto Grills GOP Rep Who Wants to Disband Coronavirus Task Force
    The Daily Beast

    Fox’s Neil Cavuto Grills GOP Rep Who Wants to Disband Coronavirus Task Force

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto had an intense confrontation with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on Thursday over his demand that the White House coronavirus task force disband, calling the Trumpian congressman out over his home state's exploding COVID-19 cases and his own lack of health expertise. Biggs recently called for the Trump administration to scrap its pandemic task force over his belief that its public health experts, namely Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, were undermining President Donald Trump as the president pushes for the economy to continue to reopen.

  • St. Louis home owner says he's a victim of 'terrorism' and his 'life has been ruined' after his picture goes viral
    Business Insider

    St. Louis home owner says he's a victim of 'terrorism' and his 'life has been ruined' after his picture goes viral

    Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife was pictured brandishing firearms in front of their home in St. Louis over the weekend, gave a new interview in which he said his "life has been ruined" after he fell victim to what he described as "terrorism." In a separate interview on Fox News, McCloskey disputed the claims that he was opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement and added that "my Black clients love us." A St. Louis man who was pictured alongside his wife showing off weapons Sunday as protesters marched through their neighborhood has given an interview to CNN's Chris Cuomo in which he discussed the fallout.

  • Martin Gugino, the Buffalo protester pushed to the ground and injured by police, released after nearly a month in hospital
    USA TODAY

    Martin Gugino, the Buffalo protester pushed to the ground and injured by police, released after nearly a month in hospital

    The 75-year-old man who fell to the ground after being pushed by Buffalo police officers in June was released Tuesday from a local hospital. Martin Gugino sustained a brain injury and a fractured skull related to the June 4 incident that prompted a national outcry, leading to the arrest of two officers on charges of assault and intentionally pushing him. His lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, said Gugino was released from Erie County Medical Center and is "recovering at an undisclosed location in order to ensure his privacy."

  • Nerve agent fear as hundreds of elephants perish mysteriously in Botswana
    The Telegraph

    Nerve agent fear as hundreds of elephants perish mysteriously in Botswana

    The mysterious death of hundreds of elephants in Botswana has left experts alarmed that there could be a dangerous neurotoxin spreading through one of Africa's largest conservationist areas. Around 400 African elephants have died since April in the Okavango Delta, a wetland area in the northwest of the country often referred to as 'Africa's Last Eden.' Powerful poaching syndicates from Zambia and South Africa regularly cross into Botswana to shoot the animals with high-calibre rifles before hacking their tusks off with axes.

  • America's New B-21 Stealth Bomber Is Just Two-Years Away
    The National Interest

    America's New B-21 Stealth Bomber Is Just Two-Years Away

    The much anticipated, high-tech B-21 bomber will “come on in two years,” bringing new dimensions of stealth, software, attack possibilities and nuclear deterrence to the U.S. Air Force. It would even possibly usher in new tactical approaches to how modern operations may move forward in the years ahead. In a conversation with The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies regarding the importance of modernizing the nuclear triad, Air Force Chief of Staff General Stephen Wilson confirmed that the stealthy new aircraft will “come on in two years.

  • Arizona tells Pence it needs additional 500 health care workers as COVID-19 cases soar
    Yahoo News

    Arizona tells Pence it needs additional 500 health care workers as COVID-19 cases soar

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday that the state needed an additional 500 health care workers as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to set records there. We did hear in the briefing today of the need for personnel,” Pence said at a news conference following his meeting with Ducey. We've already responded with 62 medical personnel arrived this week in Tucson, but the governor conveyed to us an additional request of another 500 personnel and I've instructed the acting secretary of homeland security to move out immediately on providing the additional nurses and doctors and technical personnel.

  • Italian police seize record amount of amphetamines shipped from Syria
    Reuters

    Italian police seize record amount of amphetamines shipped from Syria

    Italian police said on Wednesday they had seized about 14 tonnes of amphetamine pills worth around 1 billion euros ($1 billion) arriving from Syria, in what they described as the world's single largest operation of its kind. Used in the 1960s to treat narcolepsy and depression, Captagon is one of several brand names for fenethylline hydrochloride, a drug compound belonging to a family of amphetamines that can inhibit fear and ward off tiredness. Captagon is popular in the Middle East, and widespread in war-torn areas such as Syria, where conflict has fuelled demand and created opportunities for producers.

  • With 'Partial Human Remains' Found in Texas, Family of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Say They Believe She Is Dead
    Time

    With 'Partial Human Remains' Found in Texas, Family of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Say They Believe She Is Dead

    The family attorney of solider Vanessa Guillen, who went missing months ago after last being seen at Fort Hood Army Base in central Texas, said during a Wednesday press conference that they “believe that her remains were found.” “I feel empty,” Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, tells TIME. The press conference came after a June 30 statement from Fort Hood officials, which confirmed that “agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist.”

  • UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers
    Associated Press

    UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

    Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas passport, stressing that it would uphold its historic duty to the former British colony after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in the city. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers that amid widespread concerns about Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong, the U.K. was changing its immigration rules to give people who are connected to Britain by virtue of the city's status as a former British colony a special route to citizenship. Eligible individuals from Hong Kong currently can come to the U.K. for six months without a visa.

  • Trump Says Coronavirus Will Just ‘Disappear,’ Brags He Looks Like ‘Lone Ranger’ in Mask
    The Daily Beast

    Trump Says Coronavirus Will Just ‘Disappear,’ Brags He Looks Like ‘Lone Ranger’ in Mask

    With coronavirus cases surging to all-time highs and states reversing reopening plans, President Donald Trump once again claimed on Wednesday that the deadly virus would eventually just “disappear.” At the same time, the president appeared to change his tune on face-coverings, telling Fox Business that he's “all for masks” while boasting about the single time that he was spotted wearing one, claiming he thought he “looked OK” and that he resembled the “Lone Ranger.” Speaking to Fox Business host Blake Burman from the White House, the president bragged that the economy is recovering in a “very strong fashion” as states reopen businesses and public spaces following stay-at-home orders.

  • Sen. Scott on COVID-19 surge in Florida: We can beat this without the government taking away our rights
    FOX News Videos

    Sen. Scott on COVID-19 surge in Florida: We can beat this without the government taking away our rights

    Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott says citizens can responsibly combat the virus by being given more information from the government instead of just being told what to do.

  • Harvard Grad Says She Was Fired from Deloitte Job for Threatening ‘All Lives Matter’ Supporters
    National Review

    Harvard Grad Says She Was Fired from Deloitte Job for Threatening ‘All Lives Matter’ Supporters

    A recent Harvard graduate who threatened to “stab” anyone who told her “all lives matter” has been fired from her job, she announced in a tearful video. Claira Janover, who said in a viral but since-deleted TikTok post that she would “stab” those with “the nerve” to say “all lives matter,” posted several tearful videos explaining that her new employer, Deloitte, had fired her. “I know this is what Trump supporters wanted because standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover explained.

  • Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said Facebook is 'not gonna change' in response to a boycott by more than 500 advertisers over the company's hate-speech policies
    Business Insider

    Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said Facebook is 'not gonna change' in response to a boycott by more than 500 advertisers over the company's hate-speech policies

    Mark Zuckerberg told employees last week that Facebook was "not gonna change" in response to the growing advertiser boycott over its hate-speech policies, The Information reported Wednesday. Zuckerberg called the boycott a "reputational" issue, saying it threatened only a "small percent" of Facebook's revenue and predicting advertisers would return to the platform "soon enough," according to The Information. More than 500 companies have joined the boycott, including major brands such as Coca-Cola, Ford, Starbucks, and Verizon.

  • Police officer filmed punching black woman at Miami International Airport
    The Independent

    Police officer filmed punching black woman at Miami International Airport

    The police department in Miami-Dade has dismissed two officers after one punched a black woman at Miami International Airport. The department ordered an investigation into the incident on Wednesday night when a video – dated 1 July – was shared online. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and angered” at the video, which showed an argument between two masked cops and one black woman.

  • The Best Bike Lights to Illuminate Your Ride
    Popular Mechanics

    The Best Bike Lights to Illuminate Your Ride

    See what's coming and stay visible with these 11 bicycle lights. From Popular Mechanics

  • Military Mystery: What Happened to Russia's New T-14 Tank in Syria?
    The National Interest

    Military Mystery: What Happened to Russia's New T-14 Tank in Syria?

    Here's What You Need To Remember: If the T-14 Armata was indeed taken out by insurgents – whether they simply "got lucky" or not – might not bode well for the advanced tank, especially given its costs. Last month multiple media reports suggested that the Russian military's new T-14 Armata tank had been "battle-tested" in Syria. Russia Beyond cited Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, who had reportedly said in a mid-April TV interview on Rossiya-1, "Yes, that's correct.

  • Gunmen attack Mexican drug rehab center killing 24
    Reuters

    Gunmen attack Mexican drug rehab center killing 24

    Gunmen killed 24 people at a drug rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, police said on Wednesday, underlining the government's challenge in fulfilling its pledge to stop gang violence. Police in the city in Guanajuato state said the unidentified attackers also shot and wounded seven people in what was the second attack at an Irapuato rehab center in the past month. Guanajuato's Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa said he had designated a specialized team to investigate the killing, which he called a "cowardly criminal act," while Governor Diego Sinhue called for a joint effort from federal and state authorities to tackle violence.

  • Seattle mayor defends effort to clear protest zone
    Associated Press Videos

    Seattle mayor defends effort to clear protest zone

    Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said efforts by police and other city personnel to clear the 'occupied' protest zone were needed after the recent deaths of two people and the weeks-long presence of protesters left streets and businesses closed. (July 1)

  • Lindsey Graham Uses Benghazi to Defend Trump on Russian Bounties
    The Daily Beast

    Lindsey Graham Uses Benghazi to Defend Trump on Russian Bounties

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was among the loudest Republican voices in Congress screaming about the attack on U.S. diplomats in Benghazi, Libya back in 2012. In fact, during a Thursday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Graham actually used the Benghazi attack to defend Trump and accuse his Democratic colleagues of hypocrisy. After co-host Brian Kilmeade quoted Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), who accused Trump of committing “treason,” Graham fired back by asking: “Where were all these Democrats when Benghazi was on fire, when they were calling for help from the consulate?

  • `You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man
    Associated Press

    `You broke my wrist!' Police sued for taking down wrong man

    Body camera video shows Antonio Arnelo Smith handing his driver's license to a Black police officer and answering questions cooperatively before a white officer walks up behind him, wraps him in a bear hug and slams him face-first to the ground. “Oh my God, you broke my wrist!” the 46-year-old Black man screams as two more white Valdosta officers arrive, holding him down and handcuffing him following the takedown. One eventually tells Smith he's being arrested on an outstanding warrant, and is immediately corrected by the first officer: They've got the wrong man.

  • Richmond Mayor Uses Emergency Powers to Take Down Stonewall Jackson Statue after City Council Delay
    National Review

    Richmond Mayor Uses Emergency Powers to Take Down Stonewall Jackson Statue after City Council Delay

    The mayor of Richmond, Va., ordered the removal of a statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson on Wednesday, and city authorities said additional confederate monuments will be removed in the near future. Richmond mayor Levar Stoney's initiative comes amid massive nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man killed during arrest by Minneapolis police officers. Protesters have toppled various statues of historical figures including Christopher Columbus, however monuments to the Confederacy have come under particular scrutiny because of the history of slavery in southern states that chose to secede from the Union.

  • The owner of a popular Houston bar says Texas reopened too soon, which caused a surge in coronavirus cases and led to devastating economic consequences
    Business Insider

    The owner of a popular Houston bar says Texas reopened too soon, which caused a surge in coronavirus cases and led to devastating economic consequences

    But now that Texas is going through its second round of COVID-19-related closures in three months — and seeing unprecedented spikes in coronavirus cases — Axelrad's owners, along with many Texans, are bracing for even greater economic devastation. "One of the toughest things was Texas opened up bars and restaurants, but it didn't have anything in place where everyone was playing by the same rules," Axelrad owner Monte Large told Business Insider. Large said the lack of clear regulation around reopening policies may have exacerbated the latest outbreak.