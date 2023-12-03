Chipotle Mexican Grill to open 2 new locations in Central Florida

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Burrito lovers can rejoice at the opening of two new Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in the greater Orlando area in the coming days.

The ultra-popular fast-casual chain announced this week that its new restaurant in Melbourne opened its doors Nov. 29 at 4999 N. Wickham Road. A second new restaurant, in the Reunion area near ChampionsGate, Four Corners and Walt Disney World Resort will open the first week of December at 2116 Triglia Way in Davenport.

Both new restaurants will include the chain’s new Chipotlane feature — a drive-thru lane that allows guests to pickup their orders without leaving their cars.

