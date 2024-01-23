Chipotle, Planet Fitness to be part of this new retail development coming to the Midlands

Various restaurants and other retail spots continue to be announced for a nearly 60-acre development that is coming to a fast-growing area of Lexington County.

Chipotle, the well-known national restaurant chain that specializes in burritos, and Planet Fitness gym are among the businesses that are coming to Platt Springs Crossing, according to a news release from commercial real estate firm NAI Columbia. Platt Springs Crossing is a 57-acre mixed-use development that is being prepped at Platt Springs Road and Old Orangeburg Road, near South Lake Drive, in the Red Bank area.

Several other businesses already have been announced for the Platt Springs Crossing development. Lowes Foods, a North Carolina-based supermarket chain, announced last week that it would open a grocery store at the site. NAI Columbia said in its news release that the 51,000-square-foot supermarket, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, will be the anchor retailer for the Platt Springs Crossing development.

A Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash and a Panda Express Chinese restaurant also have been announced for Platt Springs Crossing. NAI Columbia said that “several other restaurants and retail users” also will be a part of the development. The first openings are expected in early 2025.

The Red Bank area has continued to grow steadily and add commercial businesses, especially in the South Lake Drive corridor. For instance, just last week a new Lizard’s Thicket country cooking restaurant opened at 1772 South Lake Drive, near a Walmart and a slate of other businesses.

About 26,000 cars per day pass down South Lake Drive near the Platt Springs Crossing site, while about 18,000 cars per day travel down that stretch of Platt Springs Road, per state Department of Transportation data.