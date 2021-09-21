Chipotle is spicing up its menu with a new ingredient: smoked brisket

Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Chipotle Mexican Grill has added smoked brisket to its menu for a limited time.
Chipotle has added smoked brisket to its menu for a limited time in restaurants across the United States and Canada.

For the initial days of the launch, Tuesday and Wednesday, the brisket is only being offered to Chipotle Rewards members on digital platforms. Starting Thursday, it'll open up to all customers in restaurants across North America.

The fast-casual chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on brisket orders online or through its app from Sep. 27 to Oct. 3 with a $10 minimum purchase.

According to Chipotle, the brisket is "charred on the grill, and seasoned with Mexican spices, including fire-roasted jalapenos and chipotle chili peppers."

►Happy Meal toys: McDonald's Disney toys arrive in Happy Meals to mark Disney World's 50th anniversary

►A subscription for tacos?: Taco Bell is testing a 30-day 'Taco Lover's Pass'

Chipotle often tests products on a local scale before launching nationally. Last fall, restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sacramento, California, tested the brisket.

Earlier this year, Chipotle launched cilantro-lime cauliflower rice for a limited time in January and debuted the hand-crafted quesadilla in March.

Chipotle announced in May it was hiring 20,000 employees with wages from $11 to $18, averaging out to $15 per hour by the end of June. The labor market in May was especially competitive, with businesses in the restaurant and hospitality industry struggling with labor shortages and retention difficulties.

Fast food labor shortages: Fast-food worker wages rose 10% as restaurants struggle to hire and retain workers, report says

The raised menu prices 3.5 to 4% help offset the increase in employee wages, Chipotle Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung said at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle smoked brisket on menu for limited time, offers free delivery

