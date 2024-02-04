Chipotle unveils top 10 unique locations, Austin restaurant included

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chipotle unveiled its list of most unique restaurant locations, and one is in Austin.

The restaurant chain said its location near the Texas State Capitol, located at 801 Congress Avenue, was placed in the No. 5 spot in its top 10 locations worldwide with stunning architecture, unique views and rich history.

The Austin location was selected for “The State Capital Enthusiasts.”

“Chipotle Congress, located in a charming historic building blocks from the Texas Capitol, is ideal for political partisans,” Chipotle said.

The company said with its approximately 3,400 restaurants worldwide, the list was created for an ideal backdrop for a memorable meal.

Other locations include:

