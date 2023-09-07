Chipotle wants to open another spot in Johnson County — maybe at this intersection

Developers want to put a Chipotle Mexican Grill near West 151st and South Alden streets, documents filed with the city of Olathe indicate.

The developer, R.H. Johnson Co., filed an application on Aug. 29 to build the 2,337-square-foot restaurant near an existing Hy-Vee, as well as The Bar and a UMB Bank, off South Black Bob Road.

A Chipotle spokeswoman said the company did not yet have a “planned location” in the area. “…But we are exploring opportunities to bring our real food to the Olathe community,” she told The Star.

The city must approve the application before construction can begin.

The R.H. Johnson Co. could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Chipotle already has five restaurants in Olathe, including at 14317 W. 135th St., 15100 W. 119th St. and 20080 W. 153rd St.

The Tex-Mex restaurant, serving burritos and quesadillas, has nearly 40 restaurants in the Kansas City area, according to its website.

A location opened in Blue Springs on Aug. 22 at 802 S.W. Highway 40.