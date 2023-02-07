Chipotle's Q4 2022 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is expected to report its fourth quarter earnings results today after market close.

Analysts are keeping a close eye on the impact of higher menu prices and foot traffic trends, especially around the limited-time run of the new garlic guajillo steak, in addition to digital and delivery sales.

Here's what Wall Street expects from the California-based burrito chain:

Revenue: $2.23 billion, up 13.9% year-over-year

Adjusted earnings per share: $8.91 per share, up 62.9% year-over-year

Same-store sales: 7.04%

Last quarter, Chipotle brought in revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.9% year-over-year.

Citi, which has a Buy rating and $1,986 price target, believes this quarter's expectations are “muted,” given "company guidance around negative traffic." In Q4 foot traffic dropped 10.2%, compared to 2021, per analytics company Placer.ai.

Despite that, year-to-date shares are up 22.5%.

In his note to investors Citi analyst Jon Tower wrote, "We understand the simple bear narrative (macro/too much price = persistent traffic issue)."

Goldman Sachs, with a similar view, said in a note, "As of late the key debate for CMG has revolved around pricing power and demand elasticity, given the company’s aggressive price increases in 2021/22."

In August of 2022, Chipotle raised menu prices 4%. That was the third time in 15 months.

An increase in labor costs and well as a spike in avocado prices (though now trending lower) were key drivers of higher menu prices.

A lack of excitement surrounding its limited-time-only (LTO) offering could be partly responsible for lighter foot traffic. Goldman Sachs said in a note that the "guajillo steak [was] not comparing well versus the highly successful smoked brisket in 2021." The firm has a Buy rating and price target of $1,785.

Goldman analyst Jared Gerber is still optimistic about the opportunity of LTO though, which historically drives traffic to its app. Garber said it's one of the reasons the firm maintains a bullish view with its "premium protein LTO strategy to generate buzz and drive loyalty, frequency, trial, and traffic."

In 2021, the smoked brisket limited-time offering led to peak app downloads. In fiscal year 2022, app downloads were down 8% per Goldman, but engagement was up roughly 50% from 2021.

Delivery and drive-thru is also top of mind. Oppenheimer, which has a price target of $1,875 and Outperform rating, said its drive-thru concept, Chipotlanes, has not been fully appreciated by investors yet.

As far as future outlook, Dennis Geiger of UBS expects "better traffic this burrito season," which Chipotle says calls its busy season (March to May). The firm has a Buy rating and price target of $1,800.

Ahead of that, the burrito chain recently announced plans to hire 15,000 workers. This is one step of the company's long-term goal to reach 7,000 locations in North America, with plans to open as many as 285 new restaurants in 2023, per Q3 results.

