Chippenham crash: Woman dies in collision on the A350

A woman has died after the car she was travelling in collided with a lorry.

The crash happened on the A350 in Chippenham at 16:45 GMT on Friday, Wiltshire Police said.

The woman, who was in her 50s, died at the scene. The road is currently closed while the carriageway is cleared.

Wiltshire Police said her next of kin had been informed and its thoughts were "with them at this extremely difficult time". Officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

