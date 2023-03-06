Chippenham: New solar farm given planning permission

The scheme will produce enough electricity for almost 14,000 homes

A 200-acre solar farm near Chippenham has been given planning permission.

The scheme for fields south east of Chippenham at Forest Gate was approved by Wiltshire Council at a planning meeting.

Developer Eden Renewables say the scheme will produce enough electricity for almost 14,000 homes and will save around 20,000 tonnes of C02 a year.

There was a lot of debate around the decision with some saying it would ruin the beauty of the green landscape.

'Tranquil landscape'

Those in support argued the planet's beauty could only be truly protected if renewable energy was used to fight global warming.

Speaking against the proposal one local resident said: "This application will significantly adversely impact the character and appearance of the landscape.

"The expansive tranquil landscape with far reaching views will turn into an industrial utility power grade complex."

She added it wouldn't benefit the community as the small amount of energy produced will simply be fed into the national grid.

However, founder of Eden Renewables, Harry Lopes, said: "The site is not best or versatile land and the government policy is very clear that this is acceptable for solar development.

"Much of the site is wet, hard to farm productively mostly used for hay cutting and where it has been used for arable in the past requires high levels of expensive chemical inputs.

"The National Farmers' Union supports the project.

"Time is running out and we really need projects like Forest Gate to make some progress."

