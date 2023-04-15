Chippewa County woman sentenced in embezzlement case

SAULT STE. MARIE — A Chippewa County woman has been sentenced to six months in jail this week following a jury trial where she was convicted of embezzlement.

On April 11, 2023, Rebecca Dawn Fegan was convicted of embezzlement of $1,000-$20,000 and illegal use of a financial transaction device by Judge James Lambros.

Fegan was discovered to have stolen more than $18,000 during the 10 months she worked for the victim, who will remain anonymous along with his business.

The four-day trial was presented by Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jillian Sadler, who elicited testimony from several witnesses including an accountant, a tax preparer, a bookkeeper, the victim and a representative of a local charity. The victim also spoke at the sentencing hearing where Fegan was given six months in jail and was ordered to repay the entire $18,000.

Through the trial, the jury was presented with numerous documents, including the victim’s bank records, Fegan’s bank records, accounting software reports, credit card statements, and more.

Fegan’s employment began in October of 2017, but it was not until the summer of 2018 that the victim discovered any money to be missing. Michigan State Police Trooper Cody Mayer conducted an investigation, and was able to locate several direct transfers from the victim’s bank account into Fegan’s bank account.

As the investigation unfolded, various modes of embezzlement were discovered, including using the business credit card to make personal purchases including buying purses and bags, Thrive vitamin supplements, and paying Fegan’s personal utility bills.

During the trial Fegan alleged that all the purchases were legitimate, including the cost of a more than $1,000 out-of-state training program and several of Fegan's personal electric and phone bills.

The victim testified that he was unaware he had paid for her training or her personal bill, or any of the other charges found throughout the investigation.

At one point, Fegan alleged that the victim authorized a payment to a local charity, and the victim agreed, but when the local charity representative testified, it was revealed that while the victim paid $650, only $250 was recorded in the federally-required donation accounting by the charity, leaving $400 unaccounted for.

Ultimately, the jury found her guilty of all charges.

