Chippewa Falls man charged with eighth OWI

Dec. 2—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his eighth drunk-driving offense.

Thomas M. Forrestal, 52, 8370 136th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court. A blood test showed he had a .130 blood-alcohol level.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer pulled Forrestal's vehicle over at 12:16 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue on Oct. 27 for having a defective brake light.

Forrestal's speech was delayed. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. The officer observed an open beer can in the vehicle. Forrestal was taken to the Chippewa County Jail; he later posted a $500 cash bond.

Court records show Forrestal was convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense in 2011 in Washburn County.

Forrestal will return to court Dec. 7.