Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District wins statewide award

EASTERN UPPER PENINSULA — Conservation efforts in the EUP have been recognized with a prestigious statewide award.

The Chippewa Luce Mackinac Conservation District (CLMCD) was recently awarded the 2023 Conservation District of the Year award from the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts at the 2023 MACD Annual Convention at Shanty Creek Resort.

CLMCD is responsible for various environmental efforts across the Upper Peninsula, taking care of the three counties of parks, forests, trails and more. Conservation districts help in many ways, such as providing funding and resources, directly implementing conservation efforts and helping local groups and landowners connect with grants and other resources.

"We help local groups connecting them with larger programs and providing expertise in the various areas to help them accomplish their goals," said Mike McCarthy, executive director of the district.

Pictured are the CLMCD staff and board of directors (from left) Pat Carr, Jacob Hartman, Louis Radecki, Megan Bertucci, Rich Hanna, Andrew Truax, Marquita Mullen, Chuck Cullip, Tom Allan, Mike McCarthy, Jane Bishop and Michael Hindy.

In total, 75 conservation districts exist in Michigan, most of them covering a single county of land. Covering all three counties of the EUP, CLMCD is the largest district in the state.

"Being such a large district definitely gives us a new perspective, but it also creates challenges. We have a larger variety of projects and landowners," said McCarthy.

The size of the district can also create logistical issues, such as driving across the district multiple times a day with only a few employees.

Founded in 1949 as the Chippewa Conservation District, it has grown over the years and became the CLMCD in 2012.

In the past 75 years, the district has provided more than $16 million in conservation program money to over 2,300 local landowners, supplied more than 1 million hours of technical assistance and planted nearly 10 million trees.

In 2023, the district implemented more than $2.6 million of conservation efforts with the help of over 50 partners. It was the first time the district has passed $1 million in conservation efforts in a single year.

"We had a lot of work done this year. Our work has helped funnel millions of extra dollars into Michigan," said McCarthy. "This is a big accomplishment for us."

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

