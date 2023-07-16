Chippewa Township Police Department warns residents of scam

The Chippewa Township Police Department is warning its residents about a scam.

Officers say a scammer is calling residents and pretending to be a member of the police department.

The scammer asks the person they are calling for donations to the department.

The police department said they are not asking for donations and emphasized that this is a scam.

