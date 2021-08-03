When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of German luxury carmaker BMW is seen in Munich
Nick Carey
·2 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales.

Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips - for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.

Starving for chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

Stellantis chief financial officer Richard Palmer said on Tuesday the world's fourth largest carmaker did not expect chip supply to improve before the fourth quarter, with a total projected production loss of around 1.4 million vehicles in 2021.

BMW, which has so far been relatively less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers thanks to strong relations with its suppliers, also warned that the second half will be more challenging for the German luxury carmaker.

"The longer the supply bottlenecks last, the more tense the situation is likely to become," BMW chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said in a statement. "We expect production restrictions to continue in the second half of the year and hence a corresponding impact on sales volumes."

SPEED BUMP

Other carmakers from Tesla to Ford Motor Co have warned that for the foreseeable future, a lack of chips is the main speed bump.

"While we're making cars at full speed, the global chip shortage situation remains quite serious," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies also painted a grim picture on Tuesday, saying it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the latest wave of the COVID-19 cases disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows.

"The rebound of global car markets continues to be hampered by acute supply limitations across the entire value chain," Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss told analysts. "All in all, it will take time to get back to a supply-demand equilibrium."

"In our view, this will take until well into 2022, Ploss added.

The Ifo economic research institute said on Tuesday that the German car industry and its suppliers faced the worst chip supply shortage in 30 years. A poll showed that 83% of companies were affected, up from 65% in April.

"This is leading to production stoppages," Ifo researcher Oliver Falck said. "The shortages of semiconductors will persist for some time to come."

On Sunday, French car lobby group CCFA-PFA warned that the global chip shortage and a new surge in coronavirus infections are hurting the prospects for a strong rebound by the French car market.

(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT

    The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen. The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter. Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission, citing confidentiality.

  • Rising gasoline prices signal trouble for climate change action

    Cutting oil production before we cut our demand for oil could undermine much of the progress that needs to be made on climate change.Why it matters: If companies cut back on producing oil but consumers don’t cut back on consuming it, demand will exceed supply and prices will shoot up. That’s bad for our pocketbooks and risks the transition to cleaner energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: This appears to be the

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Following Weak ISM Manufacturing Report

    The dollar was unchanged

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • China’s Virus Flare-Up Stokes Oil-Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China is renewing restrictions and canceling flights as a Covid-19 resurgence in Asia’s top oil consumer sends jitters across the crude market.Local governments are rushing to close off some cities and townships, while tourists are being turned away from popular sights as authorities seek to halt the fast-spreading delta variant during the peak summer travel season. Flights in and out of Beijing have been canceled, with China National Petroleum Corp. estimating jet fuel consumptio

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • China's July manufacturing weakens amid export weakness

    China’s manufacturing growth in July slowed to its lowest level in 15 months as export demand weakened and factories coped with disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components, two surveys found. A separate PMI issued by an industry group and the Chinese statistics agency fell to 50.4 from 50.9. China rebounded relatively quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but manufacturers have struggled as they wait for supply chains to return to pre-pandemic activity and foreign markets are hindered by renewed disease outbreaks.

  • Supply chain crunch threatens to derail Germany's economic recovery

    A record supply crunch in German factories threatens to derail the industrial powerhouse’s recovery as its car giants are hit hardest by shortages and soaring prices. Almost two-thirds of industrial firms in Europe’s biggest economy faced supply bottlenecks and delivery issues in the second quarter - shortages that could scupper Germany’s rebound, the Munich-based Ifo institute warned. The share of industrial companies struggling with supply chain issues surged from 45pc to 64pc - well above the

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Shuffle Around Big Figure

    The natural gas markets rallied just a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday as traders continue to bounce around the $4.00 level.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on the back foot. That being said, we clean economic numbers out of China are not helping the situation.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Crushing the Market in 2021

    Oil and gas stocks have led the market higher so far in 2021, a surprise after struggling for years to generate market-beating returns. Rising oil and natural gas prices have driven energy stocks higher and an improving economy could help demand and prices throughout the year.

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rate increases after 8 weeks of decline

    Bitcoin’s mining difficulty rate – a measure of how hard it is for a miner to successfully hash a BTC – has increased by 6%, marking the first difficulty hike in eight weeks.

  • Oil Search, Santos to Merge Into $16 Billion LNG Powerhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally.Oil Search Ltd. on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd. that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos shares for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalization of about $16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to be Austral

  • Banished Chinese Bitcoin Miners Look to the West, and Far Beyond

    One lesson Chinese miners have learned from the ban: Don't put all your eggs in one basket.

  • BP boosts payouts after profit jump, transition on track

    BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, bolster BP's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy in an effort to battle climate change, CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters. "The strengthening of the balance sheet and the excess cash flow allow us to prosecute our agenda around the energy transition," Looney said.

  • Why the Stock Market Doesn’t Seem to Care About the Latest Surge in Covid Cases

    Despite Covid issues, investors are feeling a little better about the outlook for corporate earnings and the U.S. economy in the second half of 2021.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Buyers Trying to Build Base Ahead of Expected Heat

    With hot weather expected to return August 6-11, the market is still in “buy the dip” mode. Traders may be looking for value this late in the season.