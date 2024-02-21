Chips, salsa and cheers: Here’s where to get margarita flights in the Charlotte area

Margaritas and good times are a natural pairing, and with National Margarita Day approaching on Thursday, Feb. 22, it’s a perfect time to celebrate at a Charlotte restaurant.

We’ll start off this party with margarita flights, so you can try some of the best flavors out there before you commit to a full-size favorite. Passion fruit, anyone? How about prickly pear? Or blackberry?

We dug up some of the best spots in the Charlotte area with margarita flights we think are worth trying. Check them out, and make a toast to the good times to come as you dig into your chips and salsa.

Location: 1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte NC 28204

Location: 5110 Park Rd #1e, Charlotte NC 28209

At 1900 Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, you can get a margarita flight with four flavors that rotate weekly, such as guava, tamarindo, lime and passion fruit. That flight is on special on Thursdays, which is great timing for a National Margarita Day celebration.

Cost: $25, but $15 on Thursdays

At 1900 Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, you can get a margarita flight for $15 on Thursdays.

Location: 228 Cabarrus Ave W, Concord, NC 28025

Birritaco offers 25 flavors of mini margarita flights, with options including guava, horchata, hibiscus, habanero, coconut, watermelon, strawberry, blood orange, cucumber, spicy mango and many more.

Cost: $16 with house tequila. (If you come on a Monday, the price drops to $10. Regular sized margaritas are $5 on Thursdays.)

[READ NEXT: Eat birria pizza and sip on $10 margarita flights at this Mexican restaurant in Concord.]

Birritaco offers 25 margarita flavors to choose from.

Location: 1536 Camden Rd #107, Charlotte, NC 28203

Location: 10706 Providence Rd Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28277

Condado Taco’s House Flight offers you the chance to try any three flavored mini house margs. Pick from choices that include blood orange, mango, muddled jalapeño, pineapple, prickly pear, strawberry and white peach.

Cost: $20

Location: 1415 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

The margarita flight options at Los Cantaritos are made with hand-squeezed limes and house-made syrups. Flavors include lime, strawberry, blueberry and blackberry.

Cost: $13.95

You can get a margarita flight anytime at Los Cantaritos in Rock Hill.

Location: 9335 Center Lake Dr #100, Charlotte, NC 28216

At Lulabelle’s in the Northlake area, you can choose either the classic tequila margarita or Cognac margarita, then select up to four flavors: strawberry, passion fruit, guava, coconut, peach, mango, blackberry, watermelon, pineapple or prickly pear.

Cost: $21. (Note: LulaBell’s has 20% gratuity and service charge on all orders.)

Location: 4824 Berewick Town Center Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273

Location: 9805 Sandy Rock Place, Suite 8, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Location: 10056 E Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC 28105

Location: 9664 Red Stone Dr #100, Indian Land, SC 29707

Location: 2124 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill, South Carolina, 29732

Margaritas Mexican offers margarita flights, with multiple options:

Choose four flavors among choices that include pina colada, strawberry, peach, mango, raspberry, tamarind, guava, passion fruit, blackberry, pineapple and mangonada.

If you want five options, you can go with the Tree of Life flight.

There’s also a Flight to Mexico option with blended flavors: mango and guava, strawberry and lime, passion fruit and lime, and pina colada and strawberry.

Cost: Margarita flight is $21.99, and the Flight to Mexico is $24.99. In February, the restaurant’s Tree of Life feature is also on special for $16.99 (regularly priced $27.99).

Location: Multiple

Mi Pueblo offers margarita flights that offer a sample of its strawberry, mango, Blue Dream and watermelon flavors.

Cost: $11.99

Location: StoneCrest at Piper Glen, 7804 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Location: RedStone, 9658 Red Stone Dr, Indian Land, SC 29707

The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen’s margarita flights come with four mini margaritas: traditional, blackberry, pineapple and strawberry.

Cost: $20

[RELATED: A popular Indian Land restaurant is now open at Charlotte’s StoneCrest shopping center.]

Location: 8315 Northlake Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Location: 8001 Concord Mills Boulevard, Concord, NC 28027

On the Border offers two margarita flight options:

Texas Border Flight: A premium flight featuring the restaurant’s Borderita, Red Sangria and Peach Vodka Rita.

Mexico Border Flight: A flight of margaritas on the rocks: Mango Tango, House Lime, and Strawbrrrita.

Cost: $12 for either choice

Location: 13016 Eastfield Rd, Suite B300, Huntersville, NC 28078

Location: 3022 Weddington Rd Suite 100, Matthews, NC 28105

Location: 1518 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Location: 9601 N Tryon St Suite K, Charlotte, NC 28262

Location: 333 W Trade St #101, Charlotte, NC 28202

Daily at Que Onda’s Uptown, Plaza Midwood and Huntersville locations, you can get a special treat — a soft serve margarita flight with flavors including lime, pomegranate, swirl and mango.

On Saturdays, Que Onda’s University and Matthews locations also offer margarita flights on the rocks. The special includes strawberry, coconut, mango and spicy orange flavors.

Cost: $19.95 for soft-serve flights and $10 for Saturday flights on the rocks

Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar offers soft serve margarita flights daily.

Location: 482 River Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117

Rio 150, which is known for having the biggest margarita in Lake Norman, also offers flights. Pick four choices from strawberry, raspberry, peach, mango, lime and watermelon, then get ready to party — this margarita flight comes with a sparkler.

Cost: $15.99

[RELATED: Check out this popular Lake Norman eatery featured on ‘America’s Best Restaurants’.]

Tie your hair back — Rio 150’s margarita flights come with a sparkler.

Location: Town Center Plaza, 8650 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28213

Tequilas Taco & Bar, a sister restaurant to Margaritas Mexican, offers two selections of frozen margarita flights.

For the standard Margarita Flight, you pick four flavors from a lineup that includes peach, mango, strawberry, passionfruit, raspberry, blackberry, tamarino, guava, piña colada, pineapple, mangonada and lime.

For the Flight to Mexico option, you get mixes of mango and guava, strawberry and lime, passionfruit and lime, and pina colada and strawberry, served on an airplane.

Cost: Margarita flight is $19.99, and the Flight To Mexico is 24.99.

Tequilas Taco & Bar’s Flight to Mexico.