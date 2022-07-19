Chips, U.S.-Saudi relations, Jan. 6 hearings: 3 things to watch in D.C. this week

President Biden has returned from his trip to the Middle East as a long-awaited semiconductor bill is up for a vote and the January 6 Committee is set for its final prime-time hearing.

Here are three things to watch this week on the political front:

CHIPS bill

The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on a $52 billion chip investment bill. Reuters reported that chip makers now support the slimmed-down legislation after being peeved that the legislation might benefit Intel more than other companies.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman last week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she expects the stalled bill to move forward this week.

“It's going to get to the president's desk this summer,” Raimondo said. “There'll be a lot of ups and downs between now and when it does.”

Meanwhile, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) told Yahoo Finance last week he’s concerned that if the legislation is not passed, companies like Intel will move their chip plants overseas.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger seemed to echo Warner's concerns last week when he tweeted a picture of construction workers at the chip maker's planned Ohio site with the comment: "but... we are still waiting on Congress to act."

Ten days ago, we took delivery of the land in Ohio for our new Mega fab. We have equipment in place and have started prep work for beginning major construction, but … we are still waiting on Congress to act. pic.twitter.com/HC8F8cYPoI — Pat Gelsinger (@PGelsinger) July 12, 2022

U.S.-Saudi relations

President Biden continued to draw criticism from his Middle East trip this week after a fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman garnered widespread disdain, including from Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan.

In an op-ed, Ryan wrote that the gesture “erodes our moral authority” given the Saudis' role in the murder of Washington Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

En esta imagen publicada por el Palacio Real saudí, el príncipe heredero saudí Mohammed bin Salman saluda al presidente estadounidense Joe Biden chocando los puños a su llegada en Yeda, Arabia Saudí, el viernes 15 de julio de 2022. (Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace vía AP)

“Why don’t you guys focus on something that matters?” Biden told reporters when asked if he regretted the fist bump.

During the trip, Biden was unable to get a commitment from Saudi officials to boost the oil supply. Saudi Arabia is the top oil-producing nation of the OPEC+ countries.

Final summer Jan. 6 hearing

The January 6th Committee will convene Thursday in a final prime-time summer hearing at 8:00 p.m. ET. The committee is expected to release a report on the events of January 6 in the fall and could convene future hearings.

A video of Ivanka Trump is shown on a screen during the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12, 2022, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said that he opposes former-President Donald Trump testifying before the Committee.

“He lies all the time,” Kinzinger said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.” “I wouldn’t put it past him to even lie under oath, so I’m not sure what the value is there.”

Kinzinger also said he anticipates that the U.S. Secret Service will comply with a Tuesday deadline to submit relevant text messages to the committee that were deleted.

