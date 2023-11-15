Chiropractor accused of poisoning wife tries again to modify bond conditions

Nov. 15—A Hartselle man accused of poisoning his wife with lead from his Decatur chiropractic office has filed a second request in Morgan County Circuit Court to amend his bond conditions and remove the requirement that he report to jail every weekend.

Brian Thomas Mann, 34, was arrested in September 2022 after being indicted for the attempted murder of his wife. He was conditionally released from jail after posting a $500,000 bond in January. Since his release, he's been required to wear a GPS monitor and report to the Morgan County Jail every weekend.

Mann's attorney, Britt Cauthen, had previously filed a motion to remove the weekend reporting requirement in May. Circuit Judge Charles Elliot resolved the motion in a one-word order: "Denied."

On Friday, Cauthen filed another motion claiming Mann's bond conditions are preventing him from finding employment. Two letters from prospective employers expressing an interest in hiring Mann were attached to the filing.

Mann has passed all his drug screens and has reported to jail each Friday in a "timely" fashion, according to Cauthen. Cauthen claimed almost every job Mann has interviewed for requires availability as early as 7 a.m. on Monday and as late as 7:15 p.m. on Friday.

Currently, Mann is required to report to jail no later than 4 p.m. on Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.

"The defendant (Mann) has not been able to support himself and pay his child support in accordance with the order of this court in his divorce," Cauthen wrote.

The motion argues that Mann has complied with the no-contact order for his wife and children and that he is not a flight risk due to the GPS monitor.

A letter from Walker Snyder State Farm, of Huntsville, says the company would be "pleased" to offer Mann a position, but that they are unable to provide a formal job offer unless Mann can be available as late as 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Another letter from a hiring manager at BGIS in Huntsville expressed interest in "adding Brian Mann to the team," but claims shifts require weekend availability.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said on Tuesday that he is opposed to any amendments to Mann's pretrial release conditions "based upon his history."

According to a pending divorce case filed by his wife, Mann intentionally poisoned her with lead particles, leading to her hospitalization from Jan. 18, 2022, to March 3, 2022. Mann has denied the divorce allegations and pleaded not guilty in the criminal case.

Mann's criminal trial on the attempted murder charge is set for May 13.

Mann is scheduled to give a deposition in his divorce case on Nov. 21. An attorney representing Mann's wife, Hannah Pettey Mann, requested that he bring all bank statements during 2022 and 2023 showing deposits and withdrawals, an up-to-date mortgage statement for his residence, a closing statement reflecting the sale of his previous business premises, and all documents he expects to offer into evidence during his trial.

