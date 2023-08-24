Chiropractor charged with sexual battery

Aug. 24—HIGH POINT — A High Point chiropractor has been arrested and charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure involving a patient he treated.

Jeffrey Alan Fricke, 64, owner of Affordable Chiropractic Center at 137 W. Lexington Ave., is accused in arrest warrants of exposing himself to a female patient and groping her as he was treating her for back pain at his office on Aug. 18.

Fricke was arrested on the misdemeanor charges Wednesday and was released on $300 bond.

His office was closed Thursday afternoon and he could not be reached for comment.

According to the N.C. State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, which certifies and regulates chiropractors, Fricke has been licensed to practice since June 1985, has never faced disciplinary action and is in good standing.

Joe Siragusa, executive director of the state board, said the organization had no active complaints against Fricke as of Thursday.

Typically, he said if the board receives a complaint, its first step is to investigate the allegations and not take action against a chiropractor's license until the inquiry is completed — unless there was "imminent danger" to patients.

The complainant against Fricke reported her allegations to police on Aug. 18, said Maj. Matt Truitt of the High Point Police Department.

Detectives conferred with an assistant district attorney, who advised that the complainant could attempt to take out warrants herself against Fricke, since the alleged offenses aren't felonies, Truitt said.

The complainant then obtained warrants from a magistrate. Truitt said police have no other patient complaints against Fricke.

He's scheduled to appear in District Court Oct. 6.