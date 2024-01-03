Chiropractor had sex with patients for years, Louisiana board says. He’s suspended

A chiropractor has been suspended from practicing after a Louisiana medical board said he lied on his license renewal forms and had sex with multiple patients in his clinic.

The owner of a chiropractic wellness center in Scott, Louisiana, is accused of violating multiple ethical codes beginning in 2009 and spanning until 2021 when he was reported by a former patient, according to a complaint signed Dec. 14 from the Louisiana State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

The chiropractor was arrested for public intoxication in Texas when he was about 22 years old, and again when he was 24 in 2007, the Board said. But when asked during his 2009 licensing application whether he had an arrest record for “excessive use” of alcohol or drugs, the chiropractor answered no, according to the complaint.

He then continued to say he did not have a record on his license renewal applications from 2010 to 2016, the Board said.

The Board also alleged the chiropractor lied about completing continuing education classes required for his license renewal, according to the complaint.

The chiropractor said in a 2022 deposition that he would show up to the class but not stay for its entirety, the Board said.

“I go, sign in, I leave. I go, sign out, I leave,” the chiropractor told the Board. “We go, but we don’t have to stay. I mean, we go in. We show face, we sign our name, we look at the exhibit. It’s not a big deal. It never has been.”

But his ethical misconduct was not limited to his licensing, the Board said.

In 2021, the chiropractor began having “inappropriate sexual contact” with one of his patients, the Board said in the complaint.

The chiropractor texted his patient asking for pictures and videos that could be used for “clinical purposes/opinions,” the complaint says, and he considered them “a little healthy flirting.”

The two met up at a nearby hotel and had sex, before the patient filed a complaint against the chiropractor, the Board said.

Then, during divorce proceedings, the chiropractors former wife accused him of having sex with at least 10 people outside their marriage, some of whom were his patients, according to the complaint.

His former wife said he “was having sex with patients in his chiropractic clinic for several years,” according to the Board.

In total, the Board said the chiropractor violated 13 codes, and he has been barred from providing any treatment or services for at least 6 months, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

During his license suspension, the chiropractor has been ordered to complete ethics courses, pay more than $18,000 in fines and complete a psychosexual evaluation, the complaint says.

Scott is about 140 miles west of News Orleans.

