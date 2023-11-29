Chiropractor offered plea bargain

Nov. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — A local chiropractor facing charges of inappropriately touching a patient was offered a plea bargain during his court appearance Tuesday.

Brian Chandler, 48, of Traverse City, was originally charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court records.

His website said he currently works as a chiropractor in Traverse City out of a medical office on Hannah Avenue as well as on Drummond Island on South Townline Road.

During Tuesday's probable cause hearing before Magistrate Tammi Rodgers, the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office offered Chandler a plea bargain. In that deal, according to court records, one of the charges against him would be dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges were from a female patient of Chandler's who filed a police report on Sept. 5 alleging that he had inappropriately touched her while she was his patient.

Police investigated her allegations and arrested Chandler on Nov. 13. He was arraigned that day and released on bond.

His next court date, a preliminary examination, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 4 in 86th District Court in Traverse City.