Chiropractor suing for false arrest can use DA's memo detailing reasons for dropping charges

May 2—A man suing Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell for false arrest should have access to a document that details the prosecutor's reasons for dropping the charge, a federal judge said.

U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion said a federal magistrate judge properly ruled the document relating to the criminal prosecution of Clarks Summit chiropractor John Stevens did not qualify for protections granted for attorney work product.

Stevens was charged in November 2018 with sexually assaulting a female client in his office eight months earlier. Powell dropped the charges in July 2019 after obtaining additional information that affected the woman's credibility.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleged prosecutors pressed forward with charges despite having evidence that supported Stevens' claims the encounter was consensual. The suit names Powell, First Assistant District Attorney Judith Price, two county detectives and the woman who accused Stevens as defendants. The Times-Tribune is not identifying the woman.

Stevens' attorney, Joseph Guzzardo,wants to use information from a June 26, 2019, memorandum Powell wrote that details his reasoning for nixing the charges.

Powell's attorney, James Scanlon, argued the document is protected by the work product doctrine, which bars opposing attorneys from accessing documents an attorney prepares as part of their representation of a client in a civil matter.

Guzzardo argued the doctrine does not apply because Powell's memo related to his decision in a criminal case, not a civil matter. Scanlon maintains the memo is protected because it reflects Powell's analysis of the criminal case, as well as the possibility Stevens would file a malicious prosecution suit.

In a Sept. 26 ruling, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick agreed with Guzzardo. Powell appealed the ruling to Mannion, who, as the presiding judge, has final say.

Mannion recently affirmed Mehalchick's ruling, but on different grounds.

In his ruling, Mannion said whether the memo was prepared as part of a criminal or civil case presents a novel legal issue. He said he need not rule on that matter, however, because the document fell under another exemption to the work product doctrine.

Mannion noted the doctrine is designed to ensure attorneys can freely prepare for a case without fear an opposing attorney obtains the information and uses it against their client. It does not apply when the attorney's work is pertinent to claims against them, as opposed to their client.

In this case, Powell's own conduct, rather than that of a client, is directly at issue, Mannion said.

"The Powell memo sheds light on DA Powell's intent and motivations ... therefore the facts warrant application of the narrow exception to the work product doctrine," Mannion said.

