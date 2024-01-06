Chirps and Cheeps: 8 New Mexico birding hotspots to check out for National Bird Watching Day

Jan. 5—Celebrate National Bird Watching Day by going out to find some birds at one of these eight sites around New Mexico to see local species.

Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge

This refuge consists of 30,000 acres of designated wilderness established to provide a stopover for migrating waterfowl. Migratory birds can be found in the greatest numbers from early November to late January.

LOCATION: San Antonio, New Mexico

Gila National Forest

The forest offers more than 100 bird species, ranging from ravens and hawks to hummingbirds and herons. The forest is also home to the Gila Cliff Dwellings, a complex of 15th-century Mogollon cliff dwellings and other prehistoric sites.

LOCATION: Silver City, New Mexico

Valles Caldera National Preserve

This preserve was named an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society, meaning it is considered "vital to birds and other biodiversity," the preserve's website stated. The site hosts at least 40 species of conservation concern, in addition to a wide range of other wildlife.

LOCATION: Jemez Springs, New Mexico

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

This park is home to more than 130 species of birds and is the site of many ancient pueblos dating back from circa 2900 B.C. to the mid-1900s.

LOCATION: Farmington, New Mexico

Sandia Crest

In addition to bird viewing, the crest is known for its wildflowers, including the Sandia Mountain alumroot, a rare plant found only in the Sandia and Manzano Mountains.

LOCATION: Cedar Crest, New Mexico

Capulin Volcano National Monument

Species such as hawks, ravens, vultures, towhees and hummingbirds flock to this national monument. The prairie grassland around the volcano is a good place for birds of prey to hunt, and the woodland areas provide cover for smaller birds.

LOCATION: Capulin, New Mexico

Santa Fe Ski Basin

More than 130 different species of birds have been observed at the basin. It is also a good place to spot wild orchids such as calypso orchids, spotted coralroot orchids and rattlesnake orchids in its shady forests.

LOCATION: Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge

This refuge hosts four different biomes, including the Colorado Plateau Shrub Steppe, Great Plains Short Grass Prairie, Chihuahuan Desert and the Pinyon-Juniper Woodland. Birds here include bald eagles, spoonbills and puffins, to name a few.

LOCATION: San Acacia, New Mexico