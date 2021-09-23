Chism appeal moves forward, as 2014 case remains open

Sep. 23—SALEM — Nearly six years after his conviction for first-degree murder, rape and robbery in the 2013 killing of Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer, Philip Chism's appeal is moving forward, with the state Supreme Judicial Court formally entering the case on its docket last month.

But another pending case, involving an attempted murder of a Department of Youth Services worker in 2014, remains open, as his longtime attorneys continue to pursue a theory that Chism suffered from a brain or mental health disorder.

During a brief hearing Wednesday in Suffolk Juvenile Court in Dorchester, attorney John Osler said he's found an expert to evaluate an MRI of Chism's brain. The expert, whom Osler did not name during the hearing, will re-analyze the data from the MRI.

Chism was 14 and a freshman at Danvers High School when, a jury found, he raped and murdered Ritzer, a 24-year-old math teacher from Andover, on the afternoon of Oct. 22, 2013. He was tried as an adult and found guilty following a 2015 trial. Now 22, he is currently serving a sentence of 40 years to life at the state's "Supermax" prison, Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster.

Chism was being held at the DYS facility in Dorchester while awaiting trial in Ritzer's death, when prosecutors allege he laid in wait for a female staff member, then beat and choked her and tried to stab her with a pencil in June 2014.

Osler told Judge Helen Brown-Bryant that the re-analysis is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Osler said a report will follow, which must be turned over to Suffolk County prosecutors, by mid-November.

After that, Brown-Bryant will conduct a hearing to assess whether the report would be admissible at trial. That hearing is tentatively scheduled for the beginning of March.

The issue of a potential brain disorder or abnormality came up during his 2015 trial, as Osler and co-counsel Denise Regan attempted to convince Judge David Lowy to allow testimony from two witnesses who were conducting a long-range study of brain development in children.

University of Pennsylvania neurologist and psychiatrist Dr. Ted Satterthwaite and neuropsychologist Ruben Gur would have testified to characteristics of Chism's brain, seen on an MRI taken shortly before his trial, that they say were also noted in study participants diagnosed with schizophrenia or traumatic brain injury.

Lowy, following a hearing mid-trial, did not allow those experts to testify, saying that with no actual diagnosis of Chism suffering from either condition, the testimony could be misconstrued by jurors.

Lowy now sits on the Supreme Judicial Court. Like other justices who presided over trials under appeal, Lowy will not take part in any proceedings regarding Chism's appeal.

The formal appeal was entered at the SJC on Aug. 13, but briefs — in which Chism's appellate attorneys, Benjamin Brooks and Michael Schneider, will lay out their grounds for the appeal and a prosecutor then has a chance to respond — are not due until the end of this year at the soonest, according to the case docket.

All first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts are granted an appeal before the SJC, however.

The length of the trial and the number of pretrial proceedings, some 65 volumes of transcripts, had to be prepared for the court before the appeal could be filed.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

