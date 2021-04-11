Chloé Zhao becomes 1st woman of color to win top DGA honor

  • FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait to promote her film "Nomadland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
  • Frances McDormand, left, and Swankie appear in a scene from "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
1 / 2

Film - Awards Season

FILE - Chloe Zhao poses for a portrait to promote her film "Nomadland" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LINDSEY BAHR
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” continued its tour of dominance through awards season Saturday night, when Zhao took top honors at the 73rd annual Directors Guild Association Awards.

She is the second woman to earn the honor and the first woman of color to do so. Kathryn Bigelow was the first for “The Hurt Locker.” And it all but solidifies her frontrunner status leading up to the Oscars on April 25.

The untelevised event was held virtually with nominees accepting over zoom calls from around the world, in lieu of the typical hotel ballroom ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Only seven times in history has the DGA winner ever not gone on to take the best director prize at the Academy Awards. Last year was a rare exception when the Guild honored “1917” director Sam Mendes and then the Oscar went to “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho.

Zhao was up against Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” Aaron Sorkin for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari” and David Fincher for “Mank.” The only difference in the Oscars lineup is that Sorkin is not among the nominees — instead, Thomas Vinterberg is for “Another Round."

Zhao’s lyrical film about transient workers in the American West starring Frances McDormand started its awards journey winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the People’s Choice award at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Golden Globe for best drama and best director and the top honor from the Producer’s Guild.

The first-time directing prize went to Darius Marder for “Sound of Metal,” his innovative exploration of what happens when a drummer has severe, traumatic hearing loss. And documentary directing was given to Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck for “The Truffle Hunters,” which follows a group of older men who seek out the expensive and rare white Alba truffle in the forests of Piedmont, Italy.

The Directors Guild also celebrates achievements in television directing.

Lesli Linka Glatter won the dramatic prize for her “Homeland” episode “Prisoners of War,” Susanna Fogel took the comedy honor for the “In Case of Emergency” episode of “The Flight Attendant” and Scott Frank was recognized for directing the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Recommended Stories

  • Son says Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life

    The death of Prince Philip has left a “huge void” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as well-wishers continued to leave floral tributes outside the gates of royal residences in memory of the monarch's husband. “We’ve lost, almost, the grandfather of the nation,” he said.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Company is filing for an IPO after selling $189 million worth of diapers and wipes in 2020

    Jessica Alba's consumer goods business Honest Company filed for an IPO on Friday with plans to sell shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "HNST."

  • Lawsuit: Virginia police officers threatened man during stop

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop last December during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground. Body camera footage shows Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was dressed in uniform with his hands held in the air outside the driver's side window as he told the armed officers, "I'm honestly afraid to get out.” In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated during the traffic stop in the town of Windsor.

  • CBP encountered more than 172K migrants in March

    Texas Congressman Troy Nehls on Customs and Border Protection's handling of the migrant surge.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Prince Philip was an 'inspiration and role model' to the Armed Forces

    The head of the Armed Forces has paid homage to the Duke of Edinburgh as a "great friend, inspiration and role model" to the services. General Sir Nicholas Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff, led military tributes to the senior royal Friday and said he would be "sorely missed". "A life well lived, His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty," Sir Nicholas said. Highlighting the Duke’s 14 years of active service, including his courageous part in the Second World War, he added that the Duke remained "devoted" to the Royal Navy and wider military community throughout his life. "His candour and his humour made many a serviceman and servicewoman chuckle on the countless visits that he made to the Armed Forces," the Chief of the Defence Staff recalled. "He cared deeply about the values, standards and sense of service embodied in the military ethos. He was an immensely popular figure, and he was hugely respected by us all." Sir Nicholas expressed gratitude on behalf of both current and former soldiers, sailors and airmen. He added: "Our thoughts and goodwill are very much with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this sad time."

  • Seven takeaways from Biden's budget proposal: defense, immigration, climate

    Federal discretionary spending is up by 8.4% compared to 2021 levels, excluding emergency funding, to $1.52 trillion, with a focus on health, education and climate. About two-thirds of the massive budget is "mandatory" spending for benefits like Social Security and Medicare. Because it is lower than former President Donald Trump's 2022 projections, it may also anger Republican defense hawks pushing for more spending.

  • Wave of violent protests in Northern Ireland brings back bitter memories of 'the troubles'

    Violence continued on the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, following heightened tensions in the region over a mix of factors including Brexit, policing issues and anger about the lack of prosecution for Sinn Fein politicians who allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions.

  • Iran reports electrical incident at Natanz nuclear site, no casualties

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A problem with the electrical distribution grid of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused an incident at the site on Sunday, Iranian Press TV reported, a day after Tehran launched new advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at the site. The Natanz facility, which is located in the desert in the central province of Isfahan, is the centrepiece of Iran's uranium enrichment programme and monitored by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog. "The incident caused no casualties or contamination," Iran's Atomic Energy Organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, adding that "electricity was affected at the Natanz facility".

  • South Pacific tribe that worshiped Prince Philip as a living god plans to set up political movement

    An island tribe in the South Pacific which has worshiped Prince Philip as a god for decades is thinking of establishing a political movement in the wake of his death. While the Duke of Edinburgh had a reputation for making politically incorrect remarks about other cultures, from Australian Aborigines to the Chinese, on the volcanic island of Tanna in Vanuatu he is held in high esteem. A cluster of villages that worshiped him as a living deity held grief-stricken meetings on Saturday to decide how to commemorate his death. Their plan to set up a political party is not as unlikely as it sounds – a rival cult on Tanna called the John Frum Movement formed a political party some years ago and even managed to send an MP to the national parliament in Port Vila, the capital of Vanuatu. Prince Philip latest news and funeral plans

  • Why We Love a Small Loveseat

    Supremely versatile, loveseats work as standalone pieces in studio apartments and as part of a seating arrangement in sprawling living rooms Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Raw: Maryland workgroup to take action on hate crimes against Asians

    A new workgroup will address hate crimes specifically against Asian Americans in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference Friday afternoon to address recent attacks on Asian Americans.

  • House, Senate override Hogan's vetoes on police reform bills

    Determined action came at the end of the week from lawmakers in Annapolis after Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed police reform bills. The Republican governor vetoed legislation Friday that includes the core components of a series of police reform bills. ﻿The legislation, nearly a year in the making, is in response to the Minneapolis police in-custody death of George Floyd and the protests of thousands of people demanding more police accountability and transparency.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship

    The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings. The order from the court late Friday is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings. See more above.

  • Ever Given ship forbidden to leave the Suez Canal until its owners pay up to $1 billion in compensation for the chaos it caused

    The Japanese-owned container ship might have been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal but is now embroiled in a row over compensation.

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Trump spent several minutes insulting 'dumb son of a b---h' Mitch McConnell during a rambling speech to GOP donors at Mar-a-Lago, say reports

    Former President Donald Trump took aim at Senate Minority Leader for his lack of support during his February impeachment trial, Politico reported.

  • A Boston patrol cop allegedly abused a 12-year-old in 1995. Last year the victim reported that his daughter was abused by the same cop, who kept his badge despite an investigation finding he likely committed the crime.

    A father reported that Patrick M. Rose Sr. assaulted his daughter between the ages of 7 to 12. In 1995, he also reported Rose for assault.

  • Will Zalatoris is likely in the final group of the Masters on Saturday. Who is he?

    Former Wake Forest golfer closes his second round at the Masters with three straight birdies to play himself into Saturday’s final pairing with leader Justin Rose.