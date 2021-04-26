Chloé Zhao makes history with best director Oscar win

Chloe Zhao arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chloé Zhao has made history at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for “ Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. “Nomadland” was her third feature.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round,” and David Fincher for “Mank.”

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

