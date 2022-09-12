Choccolocco woman stabs her brother in the knee in domestic dispute

Sep. 12—A Choccolocco woman was charged with assault for stabbing her brother, officials say.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at the 2000 block of Old Choccolocco road about a man who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, the man had a "good sized" laceration on his knee and received medical attention, according to Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Officers learned through the course of an investigation that the suspect, Tesa Freeman, 25, of Choccolocco, was the victim's sister. The pair got into an altercation after Freeman believed the victim was "talking about her" to someone over the phone, the sheriff said.

Freeman confronted the victim and threatened him with a knife. The victim told Freeman to put the knife away or he would call 911.

"At that point she cut him on the leg with a kitchen knife," Wade said.

The victim required medical attention but his injuries were not life threatening, Wade said.

Freeman was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree.

The sheriff said Freeman did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and that it appeared to be some type of sibling rivalry.

"I don't know why she took it that far. But she believed that he was talking about her to someone else on the telephone, confronted him with a knife," Wade said.

The investigation is ongoing, and Freeman is being held at the Calhoun County jail on $3200 bond.