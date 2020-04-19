Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG's (VTX:LISN) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's (VTX:LISN) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is:

11% = CHF512m ÷ CHF4.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's moderate 8.0% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 4.6% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (implying that the company retains 52% of its profits), it seems that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 59% over the next three years. Despite the higher expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.