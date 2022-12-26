Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN) shareholders have earned a 7.6% CAGR over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (VTX:LISN) shareholders have enjoyed a 35% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 1.7% (not including dividends).

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

View our latest analysis for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.8% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 6% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We know that Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli's TSR for the last 5 years was 44%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shareholders did even worse, losing 22% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

We will like Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Weak Financial Prospects Seem To Be Dragging Down iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Stock

    With its stock down 25% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard iomart Group (LON:IOM). Given that stock...

  • Investing in Del Monte Pacific (SGX:D03) three years ago would have delivered you a 224% gain

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Sim Leisure Group Ltd.'s (Catalist:URR) Stock Up Recently?

    Sim Leisure Group (Catalist:URR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 43% over...

  • Kari Lake’s Bid to Overturn Arizona Election Rejected by Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge in Arizona rejected a bid by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to throw out the results of the November election she lost, calling her claims of misconduct by election workers “speculation” that she had failed to prove. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready

  • Brazil to Boost Security for Lula Inauguration After Bomb Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil will reevaluate the procedures for President elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s inauguration after an explosive near capital Brasilia’s international airport was disarmed Saturday, the country’s incoming justice minister said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Tal

  • Ukraine says strike kills at least 7 in Kherson

    STORY: Kherson Regional State Administration released a video on social media on Saturday (December 24) showing burnt cars, bodies, blood on the ground, and damaged buildings. The video also showed Kherson region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych and emergency services working at the scene.Reuters was able to confirm the location from the design and shape of the buildings seen in the videos which matched file and satellite imagery of the area.Fresh from a trip to the United States seeking more weapons to resist the 10-month Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy published photos showing streets strewn with burning cars, smashed windows and bodies."These are not military facilities...It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure," he wrote.

  • Deadly Russian Shelling Rocks Ukraine on Christmas Eve

    At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured after Russia's latest bombardment of Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city, on Christmas Eve.

  • Chinese Cities Reveal Covid Cases Surpassing National Tally

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese cities reported daily Covid cases that far surpassed the official national tally, in another illustration of the unreliability of data in a country grappling with infections after abruptly ending Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Oth

  • Idaho murders – update: Professor sues TikTok user for videos linking to student deaths

    Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow

  • Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

    Ford's big venture into autonomous vehicles cost it a whopping $2.7 billion write-off. GM isn't showing any signs of slowing its pursuits.

  • This company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022 than Tesla

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • 2 of 2022's Biggest Losers Could Be 2 of 2023's Biggest Winners

    If you can stomach above-average risk and volatility, two technology stocks are primed to bounce back from underserved sell-offs.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Russia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideWorld Economy Is Headed for a

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 1 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stock Poised to Provide Big Returns for Investors

    This company doesn't operate in the most exciting industry, but there's nothing boring about an inexpensive stock returning a ton of capital to shareholders.

  • 3 Super-Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    Interest rates have risen sharply to combat high inflation, making investors increasingly worried we could experience an economic downturn in the coming year. Three stocks that fit that profile are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?

    The best way to do this, in my opinion, is to focus on stocks that have increased their dividends for decades. With a track record of nearly a half-century of uninterrupted dividend growth, medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) has established itself as a reliable dividend grower. Let's take a closer look at Medtronic's fundamentals and valuation to find out.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • In the wake of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s (NYSE:RCL) latest US$924m market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    A look at the shareholders of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( NYSE:RCL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. We...