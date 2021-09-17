Should You Use Chocolate Chips or Chopped Chocolate When Making Chocolate Chip Cookies?
If you care about cookies as much as we do, it might be time to put down that ubiquitous bag of chocolate chips.
If you care about cookies as much as we do, it might be time to put down that ubiquitous bag of chocolate chips.
An Insider reporter tried double cheeseburgers from McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Shake Shack, and White Castle to determine the best one.
Molly Yeh tells PEOPLE why filming the upcoming ninth season of her show Girl Meets Farm while pregnant was "awesome"
Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) ride on the hard seltzer growth train is over, and the end is uglier than many people imagined. Having already admitted in July it badly misjudged the alcoholic beverage's popularity, Boston Beer has been forced to concede again that demand is even worse than it predicted, and management withdrew its guidance for the rest of the year as a result. Hard seltzer's slowdown caught everyone by surprise as 2021 was supposed to be another year of rapid growth, but the shock waves from the sudden drop in demand are still being felt.
See which burgers made the cut.
Ina's meatloaf has racked up over 800, 5-star reviews from fans—here's what makes it so special.
With summer winding down, it's time to start thinking ahead to cozy fall days and all the delicious food that comes along with it, like Halloween candy and Thanksgiving feasts. While you probably...
Even with its dessert-like taste, this pumpkin smoothie has scored a registered dietitian's stamp of approval.
I create recipes with ingredients from the wholesale chain that are perfect for busy people, using foods like pasta sauces and rotisserie chicken.
The latest special release goes for comfort in a glass: “An ideal sip on a Fall evening.”
The festive calendar contains 24 half bottles of wine that are about 12 ounces each. It usually costs $100, which comes to about $4 per bottle.
The eternal Halloween dilemma: You want to throw a fabulous party to celebrate, but you don’t want to get...
When you start to feel a bit of crispness in the air and people begin swapping out their flip-flops and tank tops for scarves and booties, it can only mean one thing: Pumpkin Spice Latte season is upon us. And while there is nothing quite like indulging in a creamy and super-sweet pumpkin-flavored latte on a cool autumn day, sometimes you just want something a little lighter.
Fill those kitchens with the sweet scent of pumpkin pie, apple crisps, crumbles and cakes.
"This oven is a powerhouse."
How does the new 10-Year stack up to Old No. 7?
"This is what I want to cook and eat whenever I'm feeling homesick," says chef Alfredo Oropeza.
From the versatile Shakshuka, which helps me clean out the fridge, to the potluck-friendly Kale & White Bean Potpie with Chive Biscuits, these are some of my favorite vegetarian recipes. This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets.
While store-bought bites are tasty, nothing beats a homemade snack, especially on a crisp fall afternoon. If you're looking for fall snack ideas, you can stop your search right here. If the Cheddar cheese crackers, mini marshmallows, and peanut butter candies aren't enough to win you over, then the brown sugar and melted butter sure ought to do it.
Let’s face it, when it comes to pies, who actually enjoys making pie crust from scratch? Yeah, neither does the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. And she has just the fall dessert that not only appeals to said crust-making-shunners but is also perfect for pumpkin pie fans: her “luxurious, creamy and easy to make” Pumpkin […]