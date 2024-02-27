Chocolate Excursion coming to downtown Waynesboro

Mainstreet Waynesboro will host one it its most delicious events, the Chocolate Excursion, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in downtown Waynesboro.

“We are excited to bring this event to downtown again,” said Bill Kohler, director of economic development for Mainstreet Waynesboro. “This is a chance to showcase our great businesses and restaurants, while sampling some of the best chocolate in the area.”

It will feature Main Street shops and eateries as well several other chocolate purveyors positioned in downtown businesses.

The Chocolate Excursion was created in 2022 as a safe alternative to Mainstreet’s annual Chocolate Extravaganza, which is traditionally held on the first Saturday of March.

Strollers will pick up a passport at the American Legion Post 15 starting at 2 p.m. and follow the prompts around downtown, tasting and sampling chocolate.

Where will you go during the Chocolate Excursion?

Malcolyn Marshall holds sweets from The Candy Kitchen, one of the stops during Mainstreet Waynesboro’s Chocolate Excursion on Saturday, March 2.

The purveyors include: The Candy Kitchen, The Crispy Biscuit, Cupcake Gypsy, Wednesday Coffee, Sarah’s Eats & Treats, Rough Edges Brewing, The Waynesburger, Sweet Thyme, Classmate Creations and Zoe’s Chocolate Co.

The stroll will feature samples of chocolate wine at the Wee Scott Book Shoppe. Several of the downtown stores will be sharing samples of their favorite chocolates as well.

New this year is the Boro Bake-Off! More than a dozen bakers will be making chocolate cakes for the chance to win cash prizes. Winners will be announced during the final hour of the event.

Here are some details

Tickets for the excursion cost $25 in advance at Eventbrite.com and $30 at the door.

Tickets include the excursion as well as a happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion with popular local singer Kerensa Gray and a complimentary glass of champagne,

There also will be chances to win nearly a dozen raffle baskets at the Legion.

Sponsors include F&M Trust, The Leland at Laurel Run, McLaughlin’s Energy Services, WACCO Properties and Barbara Gaydick.

Proceeds benefit Mainstreet Waynesboro’s downtown revitalization efforts. Mainstreet is an independent nonprofit working since 1996 to attract and retain businesses and improve the look, safety and aesthetics in downtown Waynesboro.

For more information, visit mainstreetwaynesboro.org

