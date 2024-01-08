Choctaw chief won't join Oklahoma governor's reservation task force, either

Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation, speaks in November during a Oklahoma House hearing on state-tribal compacts.

The leader of Oklahoma's second-largest tribal nation says he wants no part in a task force created by Gov. Kevin Stitt to fix "broken" criminal justice systems on tribal reservations.

Gary Batton, the chief of the Choctaw Nation in southeast Oklahoma, is the second prominent tribal leader to refuse to participate in the new task force. He said he hoped Stitt would rethink the group's goal and design, which Batton described as an effort to address issues that do not exist.

“We remain open to working jointly and hope Gov. Stitt will re-evaluate the task force participants and his negative narrative about the McGirt ruling,” Batton said in a statement. “But due to the current parameters of the proposed task force, I will not participant as a possible representative.”

More: Oklahoma agency pulls authority from tribal police in a move drawing safety concerns

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told The Oklahoman on Friday his tribe would also have no role, citing similar objections over the group's purpose and tribal representation. The governor assigned tribal nations two of the 13 seats on the task force.

Neither Batton nor Hoskin was guaranteed one of those seats. But they could have potentially joined as a representative of the Five Tribes — the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations — all of which have reservations in the eastern half of the state. Their reservations regained legal standing as a result of a landmark 2020 Supreme Court decision, McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Molly Young covers Indigenous affairs. Reach her at mollyyoung@gannett.com or 405-347-3534.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Choctaw Chief Gary Batton won't join Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's task force