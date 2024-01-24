Choctaw Lighthorse honors several officers with "Life Saver" award

Jan. 23—The Choctaw Nation Lighthorse honored several of their officers last week who went "above and beyond the call of duty" in 2023.

Eight Lighthorse officers were honored Jan. 19 during a ceremony held at the department's headquarters in Durant.

According to the tribe, "Life Saver" awards were given to Officer Christian Minyen after he was able to clear airway obstruction on an infant. Officers Brenton Hall and Robert Rocha after they rendered aid to a suicidal subject who shot himself; Officer Danny Smith and Sergeant Jeff Bryant each helped revive an overdose subject with Narcan. Sergeant Jacob Heath revived a man with his Automatic External Defibrillator (AED). Sergeant Cody Donoley and Officer Zach Chavez performed CPR and utilized an AED to revive a female.

The award was given to Donoley and Chavez, from the department's Latimer County division, after they responded to a call at the entrance of Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton "for an unresponsive subject."

"Upon arrival, Officer Chavez was able to detect a slight pulse that soon stopped," the award states.

Both Chavez and Donoley removed the person from a vehicle and began chest compressions.

"Sgt. Donoley applied and utilized his AED," the award states. "Upon EMS arriving, they requested Officer Chavez to continue chest compressions."

Medical were able to detect a heart rhythm and Chavez was able to stop compression, according to the award.

"Sgt. Donoley and Officer Chavez's training, dedication, and selfless service reflect good credit upon themselves, the Choctaw Lighthorse Police, and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the award states.

Lighthose Police Chief Jesse Petty said in a statement that although the actions of the Lighthorse officers "may be ordinary to them, but they have extraordinary results to the public they serve."