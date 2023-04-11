Choctaw Nation charges man with murder

Apr. 11—Choctaw Nation prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against a man who confessed to fatally shooting another man near Longtown last year.

Nicholas Lane Spearman, 27, of Sand Springs, was charged Monday in Choctaw Nation District Court with first-degree murder for the April 2022 fatal shooting of 58-year-old Terry Vernard.

Spearman was being held Monday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $1 million bond after he was charged last week with murder in the first-degree — deliberate intent, in Pittsburg County District Court.

Court records filed in the case stated Spearman was a member of a Native American tribe at the time of his arrest.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Spearman was being held on a $1 million bond. No motion to have his state charges dismissed due to his Native American status was filed as of Monday.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris previously told the News-Capital the man was arrested for Vernard's murder after Spearman walked into the Stigler Police Department and confessed to the homicide.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Sergeant Josh Kious with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was contacted on April 2, 2023, by Sheriff Chris Morris that Spearman walked into the Stigler Police Department and confessed to fatally shooting Vernard.

After Kious arrived in Stigler, the investigator was shown body camera footage of Vernard's confession, the report states.

Spearman said he knew Vernard and he moved to Tulsa to get away from the area. The affidavit states Spearman told Kious and that Vernard "managed to locate him and make contact with him through other people while he was in Tulsa working."

"Nicholas tells officers that a person made contact with him and told him that because Nicholas was trying to stay away, that Nicholas' parents were going to die," the affidavit states. "Nicholas tells the officers he seen no way out and that his parents did not deserve that."

Spearman told investigators he went to his parents' house and got a .22 magnum rifle that was given to him by a family member and drove over to Vernard's residence to shoot him, the affidavit states.

"Nicholas tells officers that he had a heavy weight on him knowing that he got away with it," the report states.

Kious wrote after transporting Spearman to the Pittsburg County Jail, Spearman requested to speak with an attorney after he was asked to provide a written statement, the report states.